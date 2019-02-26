‘Joyous’ is not usually a word one associates with an advertising campaign of a cement brand. In a complete departure from ad campaigns that most often centre on the functional benefits of cement, ACC has turned that view on its head with its refreshing new campaign ‘Karein Kuch Kamaal’.



Speaking about the campaign, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director & CEO, ACC Limited, said, “We want to build a new ACC everyday and add more cement to our 82 years of trust building. Homebuilding is a celebration of a lifetime; a celebration of a homebuilder’s achievements. Our message will resonate far beyond the intended audience and appeal to multiple generations.”



Ashish Prasad, Chief Marketing Officer and Head – New Products & Services said, "ACC as a brand, has always owned equity and trust in the market. Our brand philosophy is to inspire people to do extraordinary things. Our new campaign communicates that we are keen partners on their journey towards ‘Karein Kuch Kamaal’. In this context, it is imperative to engage with a new generation of individual home builders."

A key element of the brand campaign is a 45-second television commercial (TVC), directed by internationally acclaimed director Anders Forsman and conceptualised by 82.5, a division of Ogilvy & Mather (O&M). The TVC captures the emotions of a young couple as they think about building their own home, and how ACC’s expertise transforms that process to one of happiness, optimism and celebration.

Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Group Worldwide shared his views on the campaign. He said “Cement and home-building are central to our lives. The ACC campaign has elevated them to the joyful celebration they deserve to be.”



The TVC communicates quite clearly that as consumer expectations evolve, ACC has kept pace through its ability to deliver an integrated offering. Moreover, it ensures that constructing one’s home remains a joyful experience.



The cement category largely follows a set format of advertising, focusing on functional attributes such as strength and longevity. In a clear break from that line of thinking, the TVC creatively reconstructs the homebuilding process as a celebration at every step.



Always leading from the front, ACC stands tall as one of the most trusted and valued cement and concrete technology companies in India. A household name and trendsetter in product design and development, ACC is an integral part of countless landmark structures. It is this excellence that sets it apart. With this campaign, it is clear that ACC retains its status as a trusted, iconic cement brand but is evolving into a more modern, contemporary and innovative building materials brand.



The brand campaign will play out across social media, Out-of-home (OOH) and television, in several languages.



To watch the TVC, click here.

