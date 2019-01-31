WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that Mr. Ronald Gillette has decided to resign as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) to pursue other interests. Over the next three months, Ron will help ensure a seamless transition of the COO role to Mr. Gautam Barai, WNS’ Chief Business Officer, who will assume the COO role on a permanent basis. Gautam brings more than 18 years of experience to the position, including over 9 years at WNS. In his most recent role as WNS’ Chief Business Officer, Gautam was responsible for executing on the company’s business strategy and driving the overall growth and performance of key business units and horizontal practices. Previously, he held key management positions including Business Unit Executive for Insurance, Banking and HealthCare. Prior to joining WNS, Gautam was SVP – Business Executive Operations at Bank of America, and SVP – Head of Operations at Countrywide Financial Corporation. He holds dual MBA’s from Columbia University and London Business School.



“We sincerely appreciate Ron’s leadership and contributions to the growth and success of WNS over the past five years, and wish him well in his future endeavors. The company is pleased to have an excellent internal replacement and proven performer for this strategic role, and believe Gautam is the right choice to help continue to drive WNS’ strong business momentum and strategic positioning in the BPM space,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, CEO.

