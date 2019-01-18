WIPRO

IT Services Revenue growth in Constant Currency at 2.4% sequentially

Net Income for the quarter grew by 29.6% YoY ​ Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its quarter ended December 31, 2018.



As stated in our last quarter’s earnings release, we have carved out the India State Run Enterprises (ISRE i.e. Public Sector Undertakings and Government business in India) from our IT Services segment into a separate segment effective quarter ended December 31, 2018.



Highlights of the Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 Gross Revenue was Rs 150.6 billion ($2.2 billion 1 ) and grew 3.6% QoQ and 10.2% YoY

Non-GAAP 3 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue grew by 2.4% QoQ. Adjusted 2 Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue grew 7.0% YoY

IT Services Segment Reported Revenue was at $2,046.5 million and grew 1.8% QoQ

IT Services Operating Margin 4 for the quarter was at 19.8% and expanded by 480bps QoQ and 496bps YoY

Net Income for the quarter was Rs 25.1 billion ($360.8 million 1 ) and grew by 29.6% YoY

EPS for the quarter was Rs 5.57 ($0.08 1 ) per share and grew 38.2% YoY

Wipro declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 ($0.01 1 ) per equity share/ADS

Wipro’s Board of Directors recommended issue of bonus shares to shareholders (including stock dividend to ADS holders) in the ratio of 1:3 (One equity share for every Three equity shares held), subject to approval of shareholders. Performance for the Quarter ended December 31, 2018

Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and Executive Director said, “Our strategic investments, backed by strong client relationships and client spends towards enterprise modernization and digital transformation have enabled us to deliver a very satisfying quarter.”



Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “Relentless focus on the quality of revenues and operational improvements have led to the expansion of IT Services Operating Margins to 19.8%. Our Operating Cash flows grew by 19.5% on YoY basis and was at 142% of Net Income.”

Outlook for the Quarter ending March 31, 2019

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,047 million to $2,088 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 0.0% to 2.0%.



* Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.27, Euro/USD at 1.14, AUD/USD at 0.72, USD/INR at 71.11 and USD/CAD at 1.32



IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals globally as described below: A leading foods distribution company has selected Wipro as its technology modernization and digital transformation partner. Wipro will provide a range of services that will include digital, data science and infrastructure services

An Australasian government agency has selected Wipro as its cloud transformation partner. The engagement, which will leverage Wipro’s cloud migration expertise and the Wipro HOLMES TM artificial intelligence and automation platform, will migrate the client’s existing applications to hybrid cloud, and provide applications development and infrastructure support

A leading global financial services firm has chosen Wipro to be its workplace modernization partner. This multi-year engagement will leverage Wipro’s VirtuaDesk TM solution and partner ecosystem and will help the client enhance their user experience in an outcome-based model

Wipro has won an end-to-end managed security services contract from a leading American global telecommunications company

Digital & Cloud Application Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented deals as illustrated below: As banks recognize the opportunity to turn large volumes of data within their organization into actionable insights, Wipro has been chosen as the exclusive partner by a global financial services company to improve decision making and customer and employee experience by tightly integrating data across their IT stack and within a full portfolio of applications

The strength of our technology expertise, digital framework for transformation and experience-led design has been recognized by a North American healthcare provider who has hired Wipro Digital to enable the design, development and launch of their new healthcare marketplace. We are their partner for a new brand, platform and service, bringing agility and new ways of working to them

Wipro Digital has been selected by a Middle Eastern telecommunications company to improve the customer experience of their digital self-service channels

A North American chemicals company has selected Wipro Digital to develop an artificial intelligence-based search solution that will transform decades of digitized information into actionable insights for their plant operations

A North American telecommunications company has awarded an IT development engagement to Appirio, which will leverage Appirio’s strengths in user experience, applications and testing services

Analyst Accolades and Awards

Wipro was recognised as a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group in Digital Services – PEAK Matrix™ Assessment and Market Trends 2019

Wipro was recognised as a Leader by Everest Group in Cloud Enablement Services – Market Trends and Services PEAK Matrix™ 2019

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DevOps Services 2018 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US41235417, November 2018

Wipro was ranked among the HFS Top 10 Digital Change Management Providers & Digital Technology Strategy and Consulting Services 2018

Wipro was recognised as a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group in IT Security Services- Market Trends and PEAK Matrix TM Assessment 2019

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide by: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide, Susanne Matson et al, 21 November 2018 Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

IT Products IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 3.1 billion ($45.2 million 1 ).

IT Products Operating Margin for the quarter was 6.7%.

India business from State Run Enterprises (SRE) India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.7 billion ($24.6 million 1 ).

India SRE Operating Margin for the quarter was –40.0%. Please refer the table at the end of the release for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ( Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31 As at December 31, 2018 2018 2018 Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited) Refer Footnote 1 ASSETS Goodwill 117,584 123,192 1,771 Intangible assets 18,113 15,445 222 Property, plant and equipment 64,443 70,208 1,009 Derivative assets 41 93 1 Investments 7,668 7,461 107 Investment in equity accounted investee 1,206 1,262 18 Trade receivables 4,446 4,179 60 Deferred tax assets 6,908 7,496 108 Non-current tax assets 18,349 20,550 295 Other non-current assets 15,726 19,598 282 Total non-current assets 254,484 269,484 3,873 Inventories 3,370 3,923 56 Trade receivables 100,990 100,044 1,437 Other current assets 30,596 25,829 371 Unbilled receivables 42,486 24,322 350 Contract assets – 16,847 242 Investments 249,094 212,103 3,048 Current tax assets 6,262 7,818 112 Derivative assets 1,232 5,543 80 Cash and cash equivalents 44,925 142,769 2,052 478,955 539,198 7,748 Assets held for sale 27,201 – – Total current assets 506,156 539,198 7,748 TOTAL ASSETS 760,640 808,682 11,621 EQUITY Share capital 9,048 9,050 130 Share premium 800 1,183 17 Retained earnings 453,265 516,604 7,425 Share based payment reserve 1,772 2,352 34 Other components of equity 18,051 17,927 258 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 482,936 547,116 7,864 Non-controlling interest 2,410 2,563 37 TOTAL EQUITY 485,346 549,679 7,901 LIABILITIES Long – term loans and borrowings 45,268 49,984 718 Derivative liabilities 7 – – Deferred tax liabilities 3,059 2,535 36 Non-current tax liabilities 9,220 8,917 128 Other non-current liabilities 4,230 4,452 64 Provisions 3 4 – Total non-current liabilities 61,787 65,892 946 Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 92,991 53,863 774 Trade payables and accrued expenses 68,129 79,271 1,138 Unearned revenues 17,139 26,316 378 Current tax liabilities 9,417 14,674 211 Derivative liabilities 2,210 1,245 18 Other current liabilities 16,613 17,092 246 Provisions 796 650 9 207,295 193,111 2,774 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale 6,212 – – Total current liabilities 213,507 193,111 2,774 TOTAL LIABILITIES 275,294 259,003 3,720 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 760,640 808,682 11,621

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2017 2018 2018 2017 2018 2018 Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited) Refer Footnote 1 Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited). Refer Footnote 1 Gross Revenues 136,690 150,595 2,164 407,185 435,782 6,263 Cost of revenues (95,976) (103,971) (1,494) (287,781) (306,091) (4,399) Gross profit 40,714 46,624 670 119,404 129,691 1,864 Selling and marketing expenses (11,073) (11,889) (171) (31,086) (33,516) (482) General and administrative expenses (9,991) (6,978) (100) (24,340) (29,282) (421) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 125 911 13 931 2,899 42 Other operating income – – – – 2,798 40 Results from operating activities 19,775 28,668 412 64,909 72,590 1,043 Finance expenses (1,231) (1,627) (23) (4,266) (4,845) (70) Finance and other income 6,160 5,362 77 19,196 15,695 226 Share of profit /(loss) of equity accounted investee 10 7 – 14 (26) – Profit before tax 24,714 32,410 466 79,853 83,414 1,199 Income tax expense (5,355) (6,966) (100) (17,775) (18,178) (261) Profit for the period 19,359 25,444 366 62,078 65,236 938 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 19,371 25,103 361 62,053 65,198 937 Non-controlling interest (12) 341 5 25 38 1 Profit for the period 19,359 25,444 366 62,078 65,236 938 Earnings per equity share: Attributable to equity share holders of the Company Basic 4.03 5.57 0.08 12.85 14.47 0.21 Diluted 4.03 5.56 0.08 12.83 14.45 0.21 Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 4,802,285,697 4,504,546,939 4,504,546,939 4,830,841,298 4,504,645,092 4,504,645,092 Diluted 4,809,300,296 4,515,503,476 4,515,503,476 4,838,385,830 4,515,105,097 4,515,105,097 Additional Information Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, Segment Revenue 2017 2018 2018 2017 2018 2018 IT Services Business Units BFSI 36,849 45,979

661 106,364 129,219 1,857 HEALTH 18,450 19,241

277

55,577

55,793

802 CBU 19,580 22,875 329 58,238

65,646

943 ENU 16,491 18,996 273 51,221

54,202

779 TECH 18,630 19,104 275 54,789

58,189

836 MFG 11,358

11,981

172 34,434

34,945

502 COMM 8,422

8,480 122 25,824

24,394

351 IT SERVICES TOTAL 129,780 146,656

2,108 386,447

422,388

6,071 IT PRODUCTS 4,498 3,145 45 13,829

9,553

137 ISRE 2,566 1,713 25 7,844

6,757

97 RECONCILING ITEMS (29) (8)

(0) (4)

(17)

(0) TOTAL 136,815 151,506 2,149 408,116

438,681

6,305 Segment Result IT Services Business Units BFSI 6,777 9,095 131

18,293

24,182

348 HEALTH 2,360

1,973

28

7,798

6,698

96 CBU 3,496 5,291 76

9,676

12,112

174 ENU

(1,164) 3,613

52

5,810

4,294

62 TECH 3,740 4,177

60

10,963

12,885

185 MFG 1,937 2,391 34

5,268

6,065

87 COMM 1,330

1,578 23

3,985

3,411

49 UNALLOCATED 830 976

14

2,167

1,981

28 OTHER OPERATING INCOME – – – –

2,798

40 TOTAL IT SERVICES 19,306 29,094 418

63,960

74,426

1,070 IT PRODUCTS 195 212

3

314

(954)

(14) ISRE 284 (686) (10)

330

(1,054)

(15) RECONCILING ITEMS (10) 48 1

305

172

2 TOTAL 19,775 28,668 412

64,909

72,590

1,043 FINANCE EXPENSE (1,231) (1,627) (23)

(4,266)

(4,845)

(70) FINANCE AND OTHER INCOME 6,160

5,362

77

19,196

15,695

226 SHARE OF PROFIT/(LOSS) OF EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTEE

10

7

0

14

(26)

(0) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 24,714

32,410 466

79,853

83,414

1,199 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (5,355) (6,966) (100)

(17,775)

(18,178)

(261) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

19,359 25,444

366

62,078

65,236

938 Segment result represents operating profits of the segments and dividend income and gains or losses (net) relating to strategic investments, which are presented within “Finance and other income” in the statement of Income.



The Company is organized by the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprises service segment (ISRE).



IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals.

Effective April 1, 2018, consequent to change in organization structure, the Company reorganized its industry verticals. The Manufacturing (MFG) and Technology Business unit are split from the former Manufacturing & Technology (MNT) business unit. The revised industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business unit (HEALTH) previously known as Health Care and Life Sciences Business unit (HLS), Consumer Business unit (CBU), Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). IT Services segment also includes Others which comprises dividend income relating to strategic investments, which are presented within “Financial and other Income” in the interim condensed consolidated statement of income. Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services.



Comparative information has been restated to give effect to the above changes.

IT Products: The Company is a value added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.



ISRE: India State Run Enterprises represents the business from Public Sector Undertakings and Government in India. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($MN)



Three Months ended December 31, 2018

IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,046.5

Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 10.3

Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,056.8

previous quarter exchange rates



Three Months ended December 31, 2018

IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,046.5

Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 38.3

Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,084.8

exchange rates of comparable period in previous year