Tradeindia.com, India’s largest B2B marketplace, today launched a one-of-its-kind chatbot app "GetBizOnline" that will now help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in creating websites with utmost ease and also without burning a hole in their pocket.

"GetBizOnline App is a simple and free tool that will take under five minutes for the user to create a website, upload the company’s products, and share them on all social media platforms. Even today, more than 60% of Indian SMEs do not have any presence online, thus the launch of this App will help maximum SMEs get their business online through a free, easy and fast process. I hope this App will help them to a great extent," said Mr. Bikky Khosla, CEO of tradeIndia.com, at the launch of the app on Thursday.

The GetBizOnline is a chatbot App that allows users to create their company profile, add contact details, product photos, relevant categories, price, and other details through a simple and easy to use interface. The user also gets an option to choose their username with which they want to create the URL of their website. The website created using the app will be responsive and will open on desktop and mobile as well.

Mr. Sandip Chhettri, COO of tradeindia.com said, "It is our untiring aim to nurture tech-enabled, world-class enterprises and in this regard, the App is another step forward towards digital transition and in helping them to scale their business effectively.”



“This is a great way for SMEs to increase their business opportunities. With importers already doing most of their business on smartphones, including identifying exporters, the app will give our SMEs an added benefit," he added.



The Android version of the app is available on Google Play Store and is free to download at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tradeindia.tradechat&hl=en_US



The IOS version will also be available soon.

About Tradeindia.com

Tradeindia.com, promoted by INFOCOM NETWORK LTD, is India's largest B2B marketplace. Established in the year 1990 Infocom Network Ltd. launched tradeindia.com in the year 1996 with the advent of Internet in India. Tradeindia has a glorious track record spanning almost two decades in offering a comprehensive range of business solutions to the EXIM community through its wide array of online services, directory services and facilitation of trade promotional events.

Tradeindia acts as a bridge between buyers and sellers, manufacturers, importers and exporters and is a major entity involved in this task of bringing them under one pedestal. It has over 4.7 million business-to-business registered users to its credit which are growing with each passing day. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company has over 40 branch offices operating across India at all major business centers. Its workforce comprises of around 2500 strong professionals.