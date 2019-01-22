India’s largest data center service provider today announced that it is now one of the only SAP Certified Providers of Cloud Hosting Services in India.



This extensive audit was conducted to validate if Web Werks Infrastructure and processes confirm to SAP’s high standards and are suitable to host mission-critical environments running SAP applications. This certification recognizes Web werks as having capabilities to sell and deliver Unmanaged and Managed Cloud Servers with high performance Cloud Infrastructure Availability, Cloud Management, Cloud Security, Backup, and Disaster Recovery. This certification places Web Werks as a secure and reliable cloud service provider globally.



“We are proud to have met these high parameters necessary to receive this accreditation by SAP, which is essentially a seal of approval in the way Web Werks offers cloud solutions to the clients,” said Nishant Rathi CEO Web Werks Data Centers.



This certification also establishes Web Werks ability to deliver cloud services in support of SAP applications. To pass the certification audits, providers must meet high standards, demonstrating the maturity of their service management processes, proficiency of their employees, data-center capabilities and security, as well as redundancies and their back-up and disaster-recovery capabilities. SAP customers can benefit from comprehensive and innovative service offerings from Web Werks, which will help them meet their technical and security requirements in a hosted environment.

Web Werks Data Centers have been leaders in India for the past two decades and are located in 3 countries with more than six geographically located data centers. Offering Reliable hosting services on Dedicated Servers, Cloud, Virtualization, Co-location, and Disaster Recovery Services along with 24×7 Rapid Action Support and 99.995% Uptime Guarantee.



Web Werks Data Centers are validated with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1 and Uptime Institute Certified. The data centers are Carbon Neutral contributing towards Global Go-Green concepts. Web Werks is also now SAP-certified provider of Infrastructure, Hosting and Cloud Operations Services. Web Werks is also PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, TIA-942 and SSAE16, SSAE18 SOC 2 Type 1 compliant. This certification affirms how we treat security, confidentiality, integrity, and privacy of our customer’s data.



Web Werks in India is the first Asian data center to hold OIX-2 and host an OIX-1 IXP Mumbai-IX. In addition to this, fulfill all the requirement for being a full OpenIX supporter. Web Werks is also Cloud empaneled by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY). Awarded with 'Maharashtra IT Excellence Award 2018' by Government of Maharashtra, 'Retailer of the Year for Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange', 'Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017', ‘HostReview's Readers' Choice Awards 2017’, 'National Choice Award – Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange 2018'. We have collaborated with more than 1000+ organizations globally. Few of our prestigious clients are Microsoft, Canon, Godrej, TATA, Akamai, Netflix and many more. Our client list also incorporates Government sectors such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, Nabard, and SIDBI and so on.

