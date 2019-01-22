Web Werks Data Centers India Pvt. Ltd.
India’s largest data center service provider today announced that it is now one of the only SAP Certified Providers of Cloud Hosting Services in India.
About Web Werks
Web Werks Data Centers have been leaders in India for the past two decades and are located in 3 countries with more than six geographically located data centers. Offering Reliable hosting services on Dedicated Servers, Cloud, Virtualization, Co-location, and Disaster Recovery Services along with 24×7 Rapid Action Support and 99.995% Uptime Guarantee.
Web Werks Data Centers are validated with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1 and Uptime Institute Certified. The data centers are Carbon Neutral contributing towards Global Go-Green concepts. Web Werks is also now SAP-certified provider of Infrastructure, Hosting and Cloud Operations Services. Web Werks is also PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, TIA-942 and SSAE16, SSAE18 SOC 2 Type 1 compliant. This certification affirms how we treat security, confidentiality, integrity, and privacy of our customer’s data.
Web Werks in India is the first Asian data center to hold OIX-2 and host an OIX-1 IXP Mumbai-IX. In addition to this, fulfill all the requirement for being a full OpenIX supporter. Web Werks is also Cloud empaneled by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY). Awarded with 'Maharashtra IT Excellence Award 2018' by Government of Maharashtra, 'Retailer of the Year for Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange', 'Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017', ‘HostReview's Readers' Choice Awards 2017’, 'National Choice Award – Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange 2018'. We have collaborated with more than 1000+ organizations globally. Few of our prestigious clients are Microsoft, Canon, Godrej, TATA, Akamai, Netflix and many more. Our client list also incorporates Government sectors such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, Nabard, and SIDBI and so on.
