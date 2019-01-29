Valvoline Cummins
Valvoline Cummins Private Limited (VCPL), one of the leading providers of premium branded lubricants in India, announced today that it reached a significant milestone of 100 million liters of sales for 2018. VCPL is a 50:50 joint venture between Valvoline International Inc. U.S.A. and Cummins India Ltd., and is engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of lubricants, grease and allied products.
“Valvoline has a long history of leading adoption of innovative premium lubricants and this milestone represents the success of our business model in India,” said Craig Moughler, Valvoline Senior Vice President, International and Product Supply. “Our deep global technical partnership with Cummins has played a significant role in this. As the India market moves to BSVI engine technology, we will be ready with high quality value-added fluids.”
Sandeep Kalia, Chief Executive Officer of Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, said, “I want to take this opportunity to thank our customers, business partners, employees and vendors for the continued trust and support in helping Valvoline Cummins reach this milestone after just 20 years in India. Valvoline Cummins has always been in the forefront of technology, be it in providing lubricants and fluids for BSIII and BSIV or being ready to now drive into the BSVI regime that will soon come into effect. We have accomplished a lot together during our first twenty years. I would like to reinstate our vision to continuously innovate and power our customers’ growth by providing value-based products and services proactively.”
About ValvolineTM
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company’s heritage spans over 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It also operates and franchises the No. 2 quick-lube chain by number of stores in the United States with more than 1,150 Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM centers and the No. 3 quick-lube chain by number of stores in Canada with more than 70 Great Canadian Oil Change locations. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.
