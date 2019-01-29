Valvoline Cummins Private Limited (VCPL), one of the leading providers of premium branded lubricants in India, announced today that it reached a significant milestone of 100 million liters of sales for 2018. VCPL is a 50:50 joint venture between Valvoline International Inc. U.S.A. and Cummins India Ltd., and is engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of lubricants, grease and allied products.

“Valvoline has a long history of leading adoption of innovative premium lubricants and this milestone represents the success of our business model in India,” said Craig Moughler, Valvoline Senior Vice President, International and Product Supply. “Our deep global technical partnership with Cummins has played a significant role in this. As the India market moves to BSVI engine technology, we will be ready with high quality value-added fluids.”

Sandeep Kalia, Chief Executive Officer of Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, said, “I want to take this opportunity to thank our customers, business partners, employees and vendors for the continued trust and support in helping Valvoline Cummins reach this milestone after just 20 years in India. Valvoline Cummins has always been in the forefront of technology, be it in providing lubricants and fluids for BSIII and BSIV or being ready to now drive into the BSVI regime that will soon come into effect. We have accomplished a lot together during our first twenty years. I would like to reinstate our vision to continuously innovate and power our customers’ growth by providing value-based products and services proactively.”

About Valvoline Cummins Private Limited (VCPL)



Valvoline Cummins Private Limited is one of the fastest-growing lubricant companies in India, and is a joint venture with Cummins India Ltd., leaders in diesel and natural gas engine manufacturing. For additional product and company information, please visit: www.valvoline.com-en/india

