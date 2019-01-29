Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (SILF)
|
Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF) organized ‘Youth Against Leprosy’, a National Youth Festival aimed to raise the awareness levels about leprosy amongst the younger generation. Held at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi, the festival was a finale of all participating colleges from all over India that undertook the program and training. The festival witnessed widespread participation of youth that engaged in creative activities to make the event a success.
Mr. Yohei Sasakawa has also been nominated for the Gandhi Peace Prize by Government of India, for his commitment towards raising awareness on Leprosy.
Through its work towards the cause of Leprosy, Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation has come across the fact that there is a lack of information in India about leprosy being a non-contagious, non-hereditary and fully curable disease. This lack of scientific information perpetuates the fear and stigma against leprosy leading to discrimination and ostracization of not only the people affected and cured of the disease but also of their families and children who are not affected. To ensure that people affected by leprosy are not denied their basic human rights, Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation started spreading awareness in different sections of society. One of its initiatives is the Youth Festival aimed to engage, mobilize and aware these young citizens, to eradicate the stigma against leprosy through collaborating with different colleges/ educational organizations. We at Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation believe that Youth are effective harbingers of change in social attitudes and behaviors and each child has the potential of becoming a brand ambassador for removal of stigma against leprosy forever and formation of a more inclusive society. We hope to reach out the maximum number of Youth every year through Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation’s new initiative The Youth Festival.
Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF) was instituted in November 2006, with inspiration from Mr. Yohei Sasakawa, WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy eradication. The Foundation’s mission is to end the stigma against the disease and ensure equal social, economic and cultural opportunities for those affected by increasing their social acceptability through the dissemination of scientific information. The Foundation aims to make a difference in the lives of persons affected by leprosy and their families all across the country. It is moving ahead on the lines of its mission and vision of integrating persons affected by leprosy into main-stream society by ensuring equal social, economic and cultural opportunities for them. The Foundation is guided by an eminent board which has Mr. Tarun Das, Former Mentor CII, as its Chairman.
|
Tehseen Zaidi, Manager Communications & Advocacy Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (SILF), ,+91-9650465252