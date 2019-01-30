TechnipFMC India

Sponsoring 27 Water Purifier RO units in schools and colleges of Chirang District, Assam

Distribution of 250 LED lamps in Akhod village, Dahej, Gujarat TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI), a global leader in subsea, onshore-offshore, and surface technologies is pleased to kick off their engagement in local communities to make a long-term positive impact under their flagship CSR program in India, Seed of Hope.



To promote the importance of safe and drinking water, the company sponsored RO units in schools and colleges, an initiative of Chirang District Office in Assam. There are more than 163 million people in India without access to clean and safe drinking water. In such a scenario, the humanitarian initiative by TechnipFMC held on 26th January reinforces the responsibility of corporates to the sustainable development of local communities. Honorable Minister of Tourism, Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes (WPT&BC), Sri Chandan Brahma attended the event as chief guest. The event was hosted by Deputy Commissioner and SP of Chirang, Mr. Gautam Talukdar and Mr. Sudhakar Singh respectively along with Asst. District Commissioner Mr. Souvik Bhuyan. India Operating Center of TechnipFMC Group is currently carrying out Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Commissioning (EPCC) contract for Prime-G EPC Project of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.(IOCL) in Bongaigaon, Assam.



Commenting on the activity, Swayantani Ghosh, India Communications, CSR & Sustainability Head said, “Making a sustainable impact in the communities where we live and work is TechnipFMC way of doing business. The company is present in India for almost five decades and committed to the three pillars of Sustainability: supporting communities, respecting the environment, and advancing gender diversity. Along with our contribution to enhance the performance of the world’s energy industry, we are pleased to do our bit in the nation-building process under the aegis of our flagship CSR program, ‘Seed of Hope’ to celebrate this significant day in the history of Indian Constitution.”



The company also partnered with an NGO to host an awareness session on ‘Save Electricity Save Money’ in Akhod Village, Dahej, Gujarat and distributed 250 LED lamps in pursuit of rural empowerment in India. The awareness session and LED lamps distribution ceremony were held in Akhod School on 26th January in presence of Village Panch and School Principal. TechnipFMC has already been working on several CSR initiatives in Suva and Akhod villages of Dahej, Gujarat since 2015. The company is actively engaged in CSR activities related to education, health and employment generation for the local community in the villages near to their Modular Manufacturing Yard in Dahej.

About TechnipFMC in India



India Operating Center is a subsidiary of TechnipFMC company brings in strong expertise in the field of Onshore – Refining, Petrochemicals, LNG, Fertilizers, Oil & Gas; Offshore – Process Platform and Subsea Engineering. In India, company is present in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad in addition to a modular manufacturing yard at Dahej, Gujarat. TechnipFMC in India is a one-stop consultancy and EPC project organization committed to deliver projects for the energy industry across the world with a complete range of services from licensing, PMC services, FEED, basic engineering to full EPC projects – ‘Concept to Commissioning’.



We always strive to accelerate inclusive growth of the local community wherever we operate by empowering sustainable communities, advancing gender diversity and ensuring environmental responsibility in alignment with our foundational belief of fostering sustainability.