The 10 Pillars of Economic Development were: Tamil Nadu secured the second rank in the 2018 “Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) Index for Economic Development in India”, a data-driven framework developed by Frost & Sullivan . Tamil Nadu’s high rank was an outcome of its impressive scores in the Health Improvement, Digital Reach, Educational Attainment, and Investment Attractiveness pillars.Tamil Nadu succeeded in retaining its position for the second year in a row. The 2018 index is the second edition of Frost & Sullivan’s GIL Index for Economic Development in India. This year, Maharashtra secured the top rank, while Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, along with Tamil Nadu, were named the top 5 states in terms of overall economic development.acknowledged Frost & Sullivan for ranking Tamil Nadu as a leading state in terms of investment potential in his inaugural address at the Global Investors Meet 2019 in Chennai.To know more about Frost & Sullivan’s Annual “Growth Innovation Leadership Index for Economic Development in India” please mail Priya George, Corporate Communications at [email protected] Talking about the index,, Senior Industry Analyst, Emerging Market Innovation team , Frost & Sullivan, said, “The GIL framework deploys a robust data-driven methodology that centers on a comprehensive approach of measuring economic development across states. The ranking also commemorates Tamil Nadu’s efforts toward being one of the most sought-after investment destinations in India.”The 10 Pillars of Economic Development were: Digital Reach

Economic Prosperity

Educational Attainment

Workforce and Employment

Investment Attractiveness

Government Effectiveness

Health Improvement

Infrastructure Development

Mobility Measures

Women Empowerment

