Gujarat’s positive business environment and the state government’s supportive attitude has given a major push to organizations like Taiwan Excellence to explore business opportunities in the state. This time, Taiwan Excellence participated in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade show held from January 18 to 22 at The Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar. Taiwan Excellence showcased an outstanding range of its most innovative and latest technology at its pavilion. Taiwan is already known for its technology and Vibrant Gujarat provided it with an excellent chance to leverage its expertise for the development of Gujarat.

Taiwan Excellence gave a lowdown on the host of ICT products it has displayed at its pavilion that define the glory of Taiwan. Mr. James Huang, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Mr. Walter Yeh, CEO & President (TAITRA) were the chief guests during the interaction function.

Through its participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and Tradeshow, Taiwan Excellence reiterated its eagerness to join hands with Gujarat-based companies and work in close tandem with the Gujarat government to make the most of the conducive business environment in the state. Speaking about TE’s participation in the tradeshow Mr. James Huang, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said, "We are very excited about being a part of the Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show. Our pavilion has received a great response from the visitors who have been very welcoming of our innovative products. Gujarat offers great business potential and we are keen to work closely with companies based in Gujarat. The government is also offering very good encouragement and support to conduct trade. We have built good relations and have found networking opportunities through this Summit and now Taiwan Excellence will look forward to capitalizing on viable business opportunities in the state."

Further, Mr. Walter Yeh, CEO & President of TAITRA said, "To tap the fast-growing technology market in Gujarat, several Taiwanese brands have put up a splendid show of some cutting-edge award-winning products from their repertoire, each boasting state-of-the-art technology. Some innovative products are showcased in India for the first time, underscoring Taiwan Excellence’s commitment to aligning with India's digital mission. The brands include Advantech, AVISION, Buder, FECA, Moxa, Palmary, Plustek, REPON, SENOR, TSC, Zyxel, etc."

The Taiwan government seeks to promote the industry image of technological innovation and cutting-edge design with India and the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit offered an appropriate platform to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between both the countries. The cutting edge, award-winning products displayed at the Expo turned out to be star attractions for visitors. Among them was the sneak preview of a new product by Avision – Self-Serve Copy and Printing System which integrates mobile pay and copy/mobile print features into a single unit. Another product was FECA Samurai Knife Sharpener that is equipped with a suction cup design providing more safety and convenience as well as ease of use. Another sterling product was the Plustek SecureScan X-Mini which is an extremely compact and high functioning MRTDs (Machine Readable Travel Documents) scanner, designed to capture and verify relevant data of all international passports, as well as standard size plastic ID cards, drivers’ licenses, health insurance cards and other small size documents., and reduce the chance of human error, resulting in the reduction in check-in time, increasing traffic flow and more accurate customer profile data output. It only takes approximately 2 seconds from scan to show (including photo on screen).

Also on display was the complete range of Zyxel VPN Firewalls which deliver reliable, non-stop VPN services with dual-WAN failover and fallback support. With two WAN connections—one primary and one for redundancy—the Zyxel VPN Firewall automatically switches to the backup connection should the primary link fail, and automatically switches back to the primary connection once it is back online. Another product on display was the Buder Counter top water dispenser that comes with advanced touch wisdom setting, light and eye-catching appearance with boiled water stored up internally. The electronic touch screen type water dispenser has a small dimension and large capacity of water with continuous water supply.

In addition to the tradeshow, TAITRA also organized a seminar on the lateral line of the summit on January 19. During the seminar too, the major focus was on introducing Taiwan’s industrial development and technology as well as highlighting Taiwan’s future investment plans in India. Taiwan government is very keen on contributing to PM Narendra Modi’s initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India and Skill India. The seminar was one of the major events to explore collaboration opportunities between both the countries.