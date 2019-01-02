The motto of the organisation is to cultivate a healthy environment with healthy employees, as Health and Fitness are of paramount importance in one’s life.



To support this motive, Sleepwell planned to welcome the New Year by organising “Run for Health”- a 3 kms Marathon for its employees on 1st January 2019.



Company’s Managing Director, Mr. Rahul Gautam expressed his warm wishes of good Health to all the employees.



According to him “Health is not only Wealth but Wealth of all Wealths”. It is a state of complete Physical, Emotional & Social Well-being. Let us begin by changing our mindset from sick-care to Healthcare by establishing Good Health as a priority.”

The Marathon was organised at Sleepwell Corporate office, in Noida, and also at all other work locations/factories, across the country.



The objective of this Marathon was to inspire one and all to adopt a healthy lifestyle and to actively involve every stakeholder in regular health and fitness activities.



The Run was organised in four groups for approx 250 participants with hydration points available at every 1 Km distance. The Winners were awarded prize and certificates at the finish line, followed by Refreshment for everyone.



Sleepwell firmly believe, that when people are in good health, they develop and nurture a healthy environment around. This healthy environment with healthy employees makes an organisation and an individual's success come true.



Congratulations to all winners as mentioned below in the competition.



Male Female Below 40 1. Pankaj Singh 1. Sandhya Singh 2. Ashish Pandey 2. Preeti Singh 3. Ankit Sharma 3. Roopam Sharma Above 40 1. Ashok Aggarwal 1. Charu Bhargava 2. Debanjan Sen 2. Jyoti Kalia 3. M.P Yadav 3. Sangeeta Rakheja

**Above all Colonel S.C Upreti (Retd.) at the Age of 60 Years completed the 3 Kms Marathon in just 12 minutes was inspirational to everyone and remained the centre of attraction in the event.