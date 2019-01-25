At this year’s IMTEX exhibition (Bangalore, 24-30 January), Sandvik Coromant showcased how customers and partners could achieve significantly higher productivity levels, more flexible machining processes and more sustainable production under the theme ‘Shaping the future together’. The world’s leading supplier of tools and know-how to the metalworking industry revealed how it is revolutionizing the world of turning, improving the entire manufacturing process with digital connectivity solutions and offering fascinating possibilities for the automotive and aerospace industries.



Located at Stand A 102 in Hall 3B, Sandvik Coromant presented Innovative Digital Machining solutions designed to reduce waste and increase efficiency for customers. These innovations included CoroPlus®, Process Control which helps avoid premature failure of tools, ensures consistent quality of components and also reduces damage due to collisions. CoroPlus® ToolGuide, provides fast and precise tool recommendations for the specific operation and material type, as well as CoroPlus® ToolLibrary, which enables users to integrate tool assemblies directly into their digital machining environment. Along with software that helps improve design and production planning, the company showcased networked tool and process-control solutions.



Using digital solutions for monitoring of equipment utilization makes workshops far more efficient and profitable than would otherwise have been possible, which is why Sandvik Coromant has introduced CoroPlus® MachiningInsights. More than a monitoring system, the solution gathers data, calls attention to issues and provides the insights required to take action. It is an easily attainable step for manufacturers that are looking to reduce waste in production and make a smooth transition into a digital way of working.



Trade visitors also discovered the latest technologies in the fields of turning, milling and drilling at the 200 m2 stand. Included will be turning solutions such as CoroCut® QD for Y-axis parting. CoroCut® QD uses the potential of modern turning centres and multi-tasking machines to guide the tool in the Y direction, positioning the upper side of the indexable insert parallel to the end of the blade. This capability enables faster feed speeds and the machining of longer overhangs without loss of stability.



Also, being promoted at the show will be the PrimeTurning™ process for turning in all directions. Manufacturers in the automotive and aerospace industries, in particular, can benefit since PrimeTurning™ is extremely versatile. Indeed, the process is suitable for turning short, compact components, for longitudinal turning, and for machining contours and front-end geometries.



Speaking about IMTEX and Sandvik Coromant’s participation, Michael Eneberg, Sandvik Coromant, President, Sales Area South & East Asia said, “It is indeed pleasure to be part of IMTEX. The trade show always offers an excellent opportunity to meet customers and partners personally in order to optimize future co-operation. We are very excited about partnering with IMTEX as it gives the industry a unique platform to collaborate and network by shaping the future together with our partners and customers. At the trade fair, we are proud to present our high-end solutions all of which are designed to help our customers become more efficient, productive and profitable.”



Thanks to numerous co-operations with machine manufacturers, including being a co-exhibitor on the DMG MORI India Pvt Ltd., Yamazaki MAZAK India Pvt Ltd, Doosan India, Okuma India, Mastercam 3 and solutions from Sandvik Coromant are on display in many places around the exhibition.



The Sandvik Coromant service team once again supported and advised customers during IMTEX 2019.