QuikrHomes
|
QuikrHomes, a real-estate vertical of Quikr, a company which now operates leading transaction marketplaces built on top of India’s largest classifieds platform, today announced the felicitation of the winners at QuikrHomes Realty Awards 2019. This year’s event which was jointly organized by QuikrHomes was themed ‘Selling Real-Estate in New Era’.
The event was organized to provide a platform for real-estate stakeholders to discuss the future of the industry. Sonu Abhinandan, VP – QuikrHomes highlighted the digital media influence on real-estate, while Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Associate Professor – Finance & Accounting, Chair, Real Estate Initiative, IIMB, spoke about the global and Indian perspectives in real-estate.
Speaking at the event, Sonu Abhinandan Kumar, VP, QuikrHomes, said, “The future of real-estate is digital as consumers search for their property related needs online and hence gaining popularity among developer community as well. With personalized and engaging experiences taking over the real-estate industry, digital mediums will drive the realty sector in this new era.”
Talking about technology-driven platforms, he further added, “As technology continues to disrupt the real-estate industry, it will enable more transparency. Virtual reality along with social media platforms will play a major role in terms of generating business and attracting more consumers.”
The winners were recognized across individual, real-estate projects, builder, and allied categories. The selection process was based on several crucial factors which are paramount in determining the on-ground company performance, construction quality, and project status. Below are a few winners in some of these categories:
Winners – Individuals:
Winners – Real-Estate Projects:
Winners – Builders:
Winner – Allied:
QuikrHomes Realty Awards 2019 were conducted in association with RealtyFact, a digital real-estate portal.
Quikr, which now operates leading transaction marketplaces built on top of India’s largest classifieds platform, is India’s largest platform that is used by over 30 million unique users a month. It is present in 1200 cities in India and operates several large classifieds businesses across C2C, Cars, Education, Homes, Jobs, and Services. Quikr is accessible across mobile app, mobile site as well as desktop, and allows consumers as well as small businesses to sell, buy, rent and find things across its multiple categories with great ease. Quikr’s investors include Tiger Global Management, Kinnevik, Warburg Pincus, Matrix Partners India, Norwest Venture Partners, NGP Capital, Steadview Capital, Omidyar Network etc.
Visit www.quikr.com for more details.
|
Suvarna K. Venugopal,