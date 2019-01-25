Play Games24x7 unveils its new fantasy sports platform, My11Circle , offering a completely new way of experiencing fantasy cricket. The all new fantasy sports app will be available for download from 1st February 2019.



The platform offers a simple and fun way to experience fantasy sports. Fans can pick and select players from both sides in a match and create a fantasy team of their own. Basis the performance of their selected 11 cricketers, a team owner can win exciting cash prizes. This doubles the fans' engagement and excitement for any cricket match now that every fan can create his/her own fantasy team.



Indian fans worship cricket. From IPL to overseas tours, to ICC championships, all cricket events are like festivals for the Indian fans. As per the IFSG report , online fantasy gaming has witnessed a boom in India with the user base seeing exponential growth, right from 20 lakh in 2016 to over 4 crores in 2018. With this pace sustained, India is all set to beat the United States and Canada that has 5.93 crores Fantasy Sports users.



What these numbers clearly show is the growing number of enthusiastic fans online all ready to form their own Fantasy teams and enjoy this new form of gameplay. Play Games24x7 brings in a fresh impetus with My11Circle which the Indian Cricket fans are bound to love. It is fast, smooth and offers great cash rewards. What makes it stand apart is the live player statistics available on the platform, along with the fastest score updates for its players. Over the years, Play Games24x7 has earned the trust of its players, through fair and user-friendly innovations and My11Circle is not going to be any different.



“Today is a very important day for Play Games24x7 as we launch our first ever fantasy game. We, of course, start with cricket but the goal is to offer multiple games in this format. Our focus on understanding player behavior has enabled us to provide awesome game playing experiences and we shall continue that endeavor by providing awesome fantasy cricket experiences to our players,” shared Bhavin Pandya, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Play Games24x7.



My11Circle currently has international and domestic cricket games to select from. Players can select from practice or cash games post registration. The platform encourages fans to deeply engage with the sport thereby increasing participation and viewership.



Saroj Panigrahi, Business Head, My11Circle shared, “Play Games24x7 has a history of successful growth across different product platforms and is excited to introduce the My11Circle fantasy sports app for all Indian cricket lovers. Fantasy sports has great potential in our country and complements Play Games24x7’s existing portfolio perfectly.”



To enjoy the best of fantasy cricket, join My11Circle and start playing fantasy sports today. With the biggest of cricket games and cash prizes, this is the place for enjoying cricket to the fullest.

About Play Games24x7 Pvt. Ltd.



Launched in 2006, Play Games24x7 is an online desktop and mobile gaming platform that has leveraged technology to bring people an awesome experience of playing games that they have always loved and enjoyed. The very affable Indian card games, Teen Patti and Rummy that were restricted to the living room during the festivities, are now played every day at a competitive level in the limitless digital world. It now introduces players to the world of online fantasy games with its new fantasy cricket gaming platform.



Backed by a strong technical support team, seamless payment gateways, and engaging user interface, Play Games24x7 launches My11Circle on mobile and desktop, powered by RummyCircle. It stands as a market leader, providing the best gameplay experience to the user. Over the years, Play Games24x7 has developed a deep understanding of what players look for in a game. What makes them stand apart is the ability to provide a customized gameplay experience to each player.



In the past, the company has also seen investment from Tiger Global Management, a leading US-based technology-focused hedge fund. Play Games24x7 launched Fantasy Cricket on My11Circle, Rummy on RummyCircle and Teen Patti, Rummy, Poker and Bet Cricket under Ultimate Games banner, and has recorded cumulative twenty-eight million registrations and downloads for all the games put together.