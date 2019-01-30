Piramal Realty

Introduces luxurious private residences with Lifetime Views of Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea and the expansive Mumbai Harbour

Located in Mahalaxmi, this development to be one of South Mumbai’s largest premium residential projects ) , its flagship project in south Mumbai with lifetime views of Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea. This one-of-a-kind experience Centre showcases a perfect fusion of the rich culture and contemporary living reflecting the quintessence of Piramal Mahalaxmi. With excellent connectivity, the development takes on the name of the locality, Mahalaxmi, which is one of Mumbai’s most desirable and sought-after addresses.

Piramal Mahalaxmi at a Glance 4 acres

2,3, 4-Bed Residences

Up to 70 storeys high

Spectacular views of Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Arabian Sea, Willingdon Golf Course and the expansive Mumbai Harbour

State-of-the-art amenities such as: Infinity-edged Swimming Pool Podium garden Spa Fitness Centre Library/Reading Lounge Landscaped outdoor terraces Sports hall Squash & Badminton Court Jogging Track Children’s Play Area and many more

Well-developed social infrastructure in the vicinity

Ease of accessibility from Arthur Road and E Moses Road Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, India’s leading diversified global conglomerate, in a joint venture with Omkar Realtors inaugurated its World Class Experience Centre at Piramal Mahalaxmi (MahaRERA Nos: South Tower: P51900015854 & Central Tower: P51900016482, its flagship project in south Mumbai with lifetime views of Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea. This one-of-a-kind experience Centre showcases a perfect fusion of the rich culture and contemporary living reflecting the quintessence of Piramal Mahalaxmi. With excellent connectivity, the development takes on the name of the locality, Mahalaxmi, which is one of Mumbai’s most desirable and sought-after addresses. Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Sawhney, President – Sales & Marketing, Piramal Realty, said, “At Piramal Realty, we aspire to introduce innovative product offerings thereby ensuring superior design, world-class engineering, state-of-the-art technology, quality and safety. This experience centre has been designed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed partners. The new experience Centre epitomizes “Contemporary Living”, an offering which is a perfect combination of sophistication and community living that is competitively priced.”



Piramal Mahalaxmi has been conceptualized and designed by internationally acclaimed architects and designers. Design Consultant : Callison RTKL, USA

: Callison RTKL, USA Associate Architect : Architect Hafeez Contractor, Mumbai, India

: Architect Hafeez Contractor, Mumbai, India Interior Design : Qeblawi Brooks (One of a Kind), Dubai, UAE

: Qeblawi Brooks (One of a Kind), Dubai, UAE Vertical Transport Strategy – TAK Consulting, Mumbai, India

– TAK Consulting, Mumbai, India Lead Structural and MEP Consultants: WME, Dubai, UAE

The exemplary offering of this project is the coveted Lifetime Views of the 225 acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse, uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea on the horizon, Willingdon Golf Course and the expansive Mumbai Harbour. With over 2 million square feet of development, this project is set to be one of the largest premium residential developments in South Mumbai. Piramal Mahalaxmi offers a range of world-class amenities, such as infinity-edged Swimming Pool, Observatory Deck, Spa, Fitness Centre, Library/Reading Lounge, Resident’s Lounge, Podium Garden, Landscaped Outdoor Terraces, Sports Hall, Squash Court, Badminton Court, and Jogging Tracks. Piramal Mahalaxmi is a joint development project between Piramal Realty and Omkar Realtors. As per the agreement, Piramal Realty will lead the design, development, construction, sales & marketing for Piramal Mahalaxmi. Capacitˡe Infraprojects Limited (CIL) undertakes construction of residential, commercial and institutional buildings in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, National Capital Region, Bengaluru and other major cities spread across India.

About Piramal Realty Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group, has currently, over 15Mn sq. ft. of saleable area under development. Goldman Sachs and Warburg Pincus, two international equity partners, have invested approx. US$434 million in the company, at the entity-level, which is one of the largest private equity investments in Indian real estate. The company aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty’s developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living. Piramal Realty’s Board of Directors include industry leaders like Ajay Piramal (Chairman of Piramal Group), Deepak Parekh (Chairman of HDFC), Nitin Nohria (Dean of Harvard Business School), Robert Booth (former CEO of Emaar Properties PJSC, Dubai), Subbu Narayanswamy (Director of McKinsey & Co. and head of the real estate/infrastructure practice in Asia) and Ankur Sahu, (Managing Director & Co-Head of Private Equity – Asia Pacific, Goldman Sachs Inc.). The company collaborates with the world's leading architectural practices, and world-class contractors. For more details, visit www.piramalrealty.com About Omkar Realtors Omkar Realtors & Developers Private Limited (ORDPL), is one of Mumbai’s leading realty firms, having made its mark in Mumbai’s redevelopment and premium housing segment. Backed by a strong legacy that spans over a decade, their diverse body of work reflects a fusion of luxury & affordability, adding a unique definition to their projects.



Omkar Realtors have successfully delivered 13 projects across Mumbai, and have over 20 million sq. ft. projects under development.