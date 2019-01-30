This travel season, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv has announced a contest that offers its participants a chance to win exciting rewards. Participants can enter the contest by logging on to the Bajaj Finance contest page http://travelonemi.co.in/ which will be accessible through their campaign across social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google platforms like partner sites and YouTube. The campaign is open for all citizens of India and the participants will require to sign in and choose their favorite travel destinations. This is followed by a multi-format game that tests the participants’ awareness of that destination, at the end of which a winner is chosen based on their accuracy and swiftness.



Under the contest, Bajaj Finance Limited shall select three winners at the end of the contest period; there will be 1 grand winner for level 3 and 1 winner each at level 1 and level 2. While the level 3 winner goes home with a GoPro Hero 7 action camera, the winners at level 1 and level 2 will get travel vouchers/gift cards worth Rs. 10,000/- and Rs. 15,000/- respectively from our travel partners.



A Participant will only be able to proceed to the next level on the successful completion of the previous level, i.e. a participant will have to successfully play level 1 and level 2 to proceed to level 3.



Contest Link- http://travelonemi.co.in/



Speaking on the occasion, Manev Mianwal, Group Marketing Head, Bajaj Finserv LTD said: The last year has seen us extend our EMI Network franchise to new categories like travel & holidays; which also resonates with the interests of our consumer base. This digital engagement initiative by the brand is aimed towards creating awareness about new & smarter ways for hassle-free travel be it flight bookings, holiday packages or personal loan options .

About Bajaj Finance Ltd



Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 19 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



Website Link: https://www.bajajfinserv.in/