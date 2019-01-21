Ozone Group, the pioneer of lifestyle living, is excited to introduce the concept of Convertible Homes to the Chennai Market for its value home buyers.



These revolutionary space-saving convertible homes come under the banner of – OZONE XL 1BHK homes and are strategically located close to the Elcot SEZ – Sholinganallur, which counts as one of the most sought after residential areas by the IT professionals working in and around OMR, the official IT corridor of Chennai.



XL 1 BHK homes use multi-functional furniture from Lcove London that helps multiply the carpet area manifold. This flexible furniture can be customised to the customer’s various needs. For example, the living room gets converted into a party area and a guest bedroom at night OR a dining area as well. The bedroom can be converted into a private reading room or a kids play area! These XL 1BHK homes, thus play a perfect fit for today’s trendy lifestyle customers who are not looking to buy into the large 2bhk or 3bhks spaces, without compromising on all the functionalities of a spacious home.



XL 1bhk homes are just the right solution for the newly married urban couples, nuclear families or even a group of bachelors looking for smartly designed and functional homes in locations close to IT and Business parks, in and around OMR. We are sure that this customer segment will welcome this innovation in smart and modern living.



Mr. Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO of Ozone Group says – “We bring this unique concept of Convertible Homes to Chennai for the very first time. The best part is that these homes are at an advanced stage of construction and are set to be delivered in 2019. Adding to this convenience, the entire multi-functional wood work could be made ready in less than 30 days ! Both these factors make it absolutely hassle free for the customers to buy into the XL homes and walk in with their baggage without having to worry for the wood work and interiors. We invite one and all to come and see the mock up apartment of XL 1 BHK homes, at our project Greens.”

For more details, please log onto – https://www.ozonegroup.com/greens/xl-homes/

About Ozone Group



Ozone Group is committed to providing you a higher quality of life and redefining standard of living through innovative real estate products. We distinctively differentiate ourselves through our unvarying focus on 3 core values – Customer Centricity, Quality and Transparency. We have consistently stood at the forefront of design, raising the bar on aesthetics, functionality, infrastructure and eco-friendliness.

Our offerings range from residential condominiums, business parks, SEZs, integrated townships to retail malls. Our projects are currently being implemented in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and Goa.

Ozone Group's key differentiator is the abundant infrastructure in all our projects. We address the most basic needs like Water, Power and Security besides providing high-end conveniences and creature comforts with similar attention that form the important essentials that drive our business objectives. Every project of Ozone Group has well-designed infrastructure such as wide internal roads, adequate car parks for residents and their visitors, large open green spaces, effective security systems, besides carefully chosen high-quality building materials. We also invest significantly to make our projects environment-friendly, through rainwater harvesting, solar heating and lighting, waste management and other similar eco-friendly features.