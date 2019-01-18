Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd. (OSE), a leading infrastructure developer today announced that it has received Gold award in the Annual Awards for Excellence in National Highways organized by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) for achieving Excellence in development of National Highways to deserving PPP Concessionaires and EPC Contractors. In the presence of most of the Concessionaires, Contractors, Officials from MoRTH, NHAI and NHIDCL, Sh. Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways presented the awards to Mr. Ashok Bhasin, President – Technical OSE and Mr. Pankaj Gautam, Director – Project, OSE at Hotel Ashok, New Delhi.

The Annual Awards for Excellence in development of National Highways is part of the larger objective of strengthening the road infrastructure in the country, which is a top priority of the existing Government. Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd., won the awards under both categories of Construction & Management for Eastern Peripheral Expressway Project (Packge-5) under EPC mode and Nagpur – Betul Project under PPP mode.

The Awards were evaluated and decided by a reputed jury comprising of Independent Agency for Excellence in Construction & Management of Projects both under PPP and EPC mode; Excellence in Best Innovation in Construction Technology & Design, Excellence in Operation & Maintenance, Excellence in Toll Plaza Management and Excellence in Highway Safety.

6-Lane of Eastern Peripheral Expressway (NH No- NE II) from Km.93 to Km114.000 involving investment of INR 7221.50 million in States of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on EPC mode was delivered on 26th May 2018 and 4-laning of Nagpur – Betul Section of NH-69 from Km. 137.00 to Km. 257.000 in the State of Madhya Pradesh and from Km 59.300 to Km 3.000 in the State of Maharashtra with an investment of INR 35150 million under NHDP Phase IV on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (Annuity) basis was completed in 2015.

Commenting on the development, Mr. V. C. Verma, Director, Oriental Structural Engineers, “We feel proud and honoured to receive the prestigious awards for our projects from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. We feel privileged to be an integral part of developing national infrastructure and contributing to the economical development of India.”

Oriental Structural Engineers recently been awarded the contract for building the Sohna elevated road project from Subash Chowk to Badshahpur in Gurugram which would contribute immensely to solving the traffic situation. With a record of having completed large and complex projects well within the contracted schedule, and an unblemished record for timely execution, OSE has been earning bonus for the early completion of projects.

About Oriental Structural Engineers

One of the leading construction companies, Oriental Structural Engineers has worldwide expertise in construction of rigid and flexible pavements for roads, highways and airfield. Our expertise extends to bridges, flyovers and embankments with reinforced earth and earthwork. In its 45 years of its existence, OSE has executed pavement works, both rigid and flexible, at 39 Airfield and major National / State Highway projects in India and abroad, having executed contracts for such esteemed clients as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI); the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway (MoRTH); Roads & Highway Department; Govt. of Bangladesh; the Indian Air Force; Central Public Works Department; Airports Authority of India; State Public Works Departments.