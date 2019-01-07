Onward Technologies (NSE: ONWARDTEC) today announced a strategic partnership with SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) that will allow the former to sell and support end to end ERP implementation focused on SAP S/4HANA – providing customers with an accelerated path for digital transformation.



As part of the agreement, Onward Technologies will market, distribute and sublicense SAP HANA solution software as a bundled product to their customers with a prime focus on SAP S/4HANA. The company will integrate its existing engineering portfolio and value-added services with SAP HANA and customize them to address an organization’s specific needs, such as business intelligence (BI) and analytics, across industries. This will help enterprises simplify increasingly complex business processes and upgrade their infrastructure.



SAP S/4HANA is a market-leading real-time enterprise resource planning suite built on our advanced in-memory platform, SAP HANA. With over 9,500 customers globally, this solution has enabled companies of every size, capture critical opportunities in the digital world. By removing common obstacles associated with legacy ERP applications, the S/4HANA has helped simplify the IT landscape and in turn digitally transform companies.



“A successful digital transformation hinges on a well-defined technical roadmap, closely aligned with the company’s vision,” said Neeraj Athalye, Vice President, SAP India, Innovation & Digital Business. “At SAP, we believe in investing in the success of the customer through the entire ecosystem for the lifetime of the buyer-seller relationship. Our partnership with Onward Technologies comes at an opportune time to help customers enhance and extend their enterprise and line-of-business solutions.”



“This partnership with SAP is yet another feather in our cap, enhancing our customer servicing capabilities,” said Vignesh Kumar, Executive Vice President, Onward Technologies Limited. “We look forward to work with SAP, leveraging its technology to continuously innovate and provide feature-rich products to our customers.”

About Onward Technologies Limited



Onward Technologies Limited is a global player in Mechanical Engineering Design Services and IT consulting services. The Company offers a range of engineering design services including product design, engineering analysis, engineering documentation and maintenance, and manufacturing solutions for automotive, off highway, aerospace, industrial equipment and consumer goods. With its footprints in India, North America, Germany and UK, the Company’s global design and delivery centres has grown to 2500+ employees servicing Fortune 1000 companies.



The Company is listed on the following stock exchanges under the ISIN INE 229A01017:

BSE Limited: Scrip Code: 517536 // National Stock Exchange of India Limited: Scrip Code: ONWARDTEC



For more information, please contact: [email protected]