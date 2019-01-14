Onward Technologies Ltd (BSE: 517536) (NSE: ONWARDTEC) today announced expansion of its Engineering business in Pune, India. This will be the Company’s 3rd Design Centre in Pune and continues its aggressive plans to build-up capacities to meet client requirement in 2019.



MVSS Narayanacharyulu, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) commented, "Onward Technologies has built a strong reputation for providing exceptional new product development expertise for customers participating in global markets. With over 2550+ highly skilled development engineers globally, we partner with our customers to get their products to market quickly, often engaging from the initial stages of ideation all the way through manufacturing and servicing of the end product. Our investment in new Design Centre at Magarpatta City is our commitment to Pune City & the exceptional engineering talent in the region."



Along with this new Design Centre in Pune, Onward Technologies has an additional 4 Design Centres strategically located in Pune, Mumbai & Chennai in India, providing customers with access to the best talent that can support all stages of a product development lifecycle.



Lokendra Panwar, (Sr. Vice President – Client Relations) commented “We’re delighted with the opening of this new Design Centre in Pune which gives us additional capacity to serve our existing customers. We expect the new centre to be functional by March-April 2019 with state of art security infrastructure to meet stringent Intellectual Property (IP) protection needs of our customers.”

