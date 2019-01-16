Nouryon
Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) has opened a new headquarters office and research center to support its operations in India. Located in Mumbai, the new location brings together research and sales as well as business support functions, and enables the company to better meet customer needs across the region.
|Image Caption : At the ribbon cutting ceremony of Nouryon’s new India HQ and research center. (Left to Right) Alain Rynwalt, Sales & Marketing Director, EMEIA – Polymer Chemistry, Ann Lindgärde, Regional General Manager, EMEIA – Surface Chemistry, Shrikant Kulkarni, Managing Director, Nouryon India
