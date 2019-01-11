NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), in partnership with Dell and Learning Links Foundation, launched the “Nayee Dishayen, Naye Nirman” program on the eve of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to celebrate the Top Six innovations of the country under the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) initiative.

“Promoting innovation is key to creating sustainable solutions for a New India. The Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog is transforming curriculum and pedagogy by encouraging the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in young minds,” said Mr Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog. “By ensuring children are exposed to cutting edge technologies in Atal Tinkering Labs, a whole generation of creative individuals are being created who are poised to become job creators and not just job seekers.”

“The ATL is the flagship programme of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog which acts as a catalyst of growth by embedding the value of innovation, technology and entrepreneurship amongst children as young as 12 years old,” said Mr. Ramanathan Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, adding “Over 3500 children from different parts of the country came together to develop over 650 product ideas to solve everyday problems using latest technologies and their out of box thinking.”

These Top Six innovations are in key social sectors of Agritech, Healthcare, Clean Energy, Smart Mobility, Waste Management and Water Resources and hail from Hyderabad (Telangana), Pune (Maharashtra), Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh), Goa, Satna (Madhya Pradesh) and Delhi.

All six teams are being awarded a 10-month ATL Student Entrepreneurship Program with DELL which will help them transform their innovative prototypes into fully functioning products and Go to Market. “Dell believes access to technology is not a luxury, but a necessity. We have always thought of technology as the driver for human progress. Our dream is for the long-term, as we invest our energies and resources in the youth to equip them for a digital future. We are excited to partner with NITI Aayog and Learning Links Foundation in promoting the ‘maker’ spirit among youth by evoking the entrepreneurial spirit in the them spurring innovation far and wide. We look forward to a journey creating more innovators and entrepreneurs powering the New India,” commented Mr. Alok Ohrie, President & MD, India Commercial, DELL EMC.

On this Dr. Anjali Prakash, Chairperson of Learning Links Foundation added, “We are living in a VUCA environment – volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous – where change is the only constant. We want children to be empowered with skills that will hold them in good stead for the future. Technology acts as a bridge to ignite and unite young minds such that they not only adopt a problem-solving approach but also collaboratively develop solutions which are unique and futuristic. Nayee Dishayen Naye Nirman will go a long way in introducing the youth to new ways of learning thereby promoting a culture of innovation that can help build a new India. We are delighted to be the implementing partner for Dell.”

The Student Entrepreneurship Program offered by Dell will serve as a catalyst and help accelerate the entrepreneurial journey of the young innovators in creating a New Innovative India.

