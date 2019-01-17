NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, has announced the 14th edition of NITAT – to enable students and graduates to calibrate their potential and aptitude for careers across multiple sectors. NITAT 2019, will be simultaneously conducted by NIIT, in over 150 cities nationwide from 20th to 22nd January 2019.



Graduates as well as undergraduates from all streams can apply for this test. Students can register on https://www.training.com/DigitalCampaign/Campaign/Registration.aspx or by visiting the nearest NIIT centre.



According to India Skills Report 2019, hiring intent in 2019 is expected to be strongest after a gap of four years, on the back of bullish employment opportunities in Software & Hardware, Automotive and Travel and Hospitality sectors. While design and analytics jobs would be the most sought-after in the overall set, the demand would increase for almost all profiles especially specialist technologies in the space of AI/machine learning.



NITAT aims to address this growing need by identifying a ready talent pool for immediate absorption by the industry. The test has been designed as an objective test and assesses the behavioural and functional parameters of the students to provide an insight into their natural inclination to a specific career. Every student will receive a personalised score card. NIIT will also award up to 40% scholarship to the meritorious students.



Flagging off NITAT 2019 nationally, Anurag Gupta, Head, Career Education Business- India, NIIT Ltd. said, "National Industry Targeted Aptitude Test is beneficial for both students seeking to identify their aptitude and the industry which is in the lookout for right talent. Being held for the 14th consecutive year, NITAT has evolved from being just an I.T. aptitude test to the one that assesses student's career readiness quotient across multiple domains. NITAT works as an important instrument for not only evaluating but also understanding potential next steps for aspiring professionals.”



NIIT's pioneering initiative NITAT was introduced in 2004 to enable graduates and students pursuing their studies in engineering, arts, commerce and science streams to gauge their aptitude for a career, identify skills further required, if any, and thus systematically charter their desired career options.

About NIIT

NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint across 40 nations, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group, Skills & Careers Business and MindChampion Learning Systems Limited.



NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Skills & Careers Business (SNC) delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in areas including Digital Transformation, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Soft Skills, Business Process Excellence, Retail Sales Enablement, Management Education, Multi-Sectoral Vocational Skills, Digital Media Marketing, and new-age IT. As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), provides futuristic NIIT nGuru range of learning solutions for schools comprising, interactive Classrooms with digital content, technology-driven Math Lab, IT Wizard programs and Quick School – an Education Resource Planning software. The Training.com learning platform is an NIIT initiative for advanced career programs, which are delivered live by industry experts in an immersive and interactive online mode, combining instructor-led classrooms with the convenience of accessing the training sessions from anywhere.



As the Most Trusted Training Brand in India for 5th year in a row (Brand Trust Report, 2017), NIIT's learning and talent development solutions, continue to receive widespread recognition globally. NIIT has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for the past eleventh consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. Further, leading Indian ICT journal Dataquest has conferred upon NIIT the 'Top Training Company' award successively for the past 20 years, since the inception of this category. NIIT has also been featured as the 'Most Respected Education Company'- 2016 by leading financial magazine, Business World. NIIT.tv – a disruptive innovation by NIIT, won the prestigious award for 'Educational Technology, at the Indo-American Education Summit 2016.

