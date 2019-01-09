Merck Foundation
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany partners with Egypt’s National Cancer Institute to provide Master Degree in Medical Oncology for African doctors. This initiative is a part of Merck Foundation’s ‘Merck Cancer Access Program’ that has been initiated by the Merck Foundation to increase the limited number of oncologists across Africa.
"I strongly believe that building capacity by having trained Oncologists in each African countries is pivotal, since lack of professional skills is the key challenge in Africa and developing countries," Dr. Rasha Kelej added.
Over 43 African physicians received Oncology Fellowship programs spanning one to two years, in a bid to help increase the limited number of oncologists in Africa.
More than 84 candidates received three-month hands-on training to be embryologists and fertility specialists from 29 countries to improve quality, regulated and safe fertility care in developing countries.
Over 56 medical postgraduates will receive a one-year online diploma in diabetes or preventive cardiovascular medicines, as part of the effort to establish a platform of diabetes and hypertension experts in Africa and Asia.
About Merck Foundation
The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to innovative healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please go to www.merck-foundation.com to read more and/or register online to interact and exchange experience with our registered members.
About Merck
Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 53,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2017, Merck generated sales of € 15.3 billion in 66 countries.
Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.
Mehak Handa, Public Relations Manager Merck Foundation, ,+91-9310087613
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation entering the National Cancer Institute along with alumni students from Ghana, Namibia, Liberia and Rwanda, registered with the Master Degree program in Medical Oncology under Merck Cancer Access Program.
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation with Prof. Dr. Hatem Ahmed Aboulkassem, Dean of National Cancer Institute(on her left), Prof. Abdel-Rahman Zekri, Vice Dean of National Cancer Institute (on her right) and Alumni from Ghana, Namibia, Liberia and Rwanda, registered with the Master Degree program in Medical Oncology under Merck Cancer Access Program.
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation with Prof. Dr. Hatem Ahmed Aboulkassem, Dean of National Cancer Institute, Prof. Abdel-Rahman Zekri, Vice Dean of National Cancer Institute during the meeting.
