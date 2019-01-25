A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) and Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. to establish an ‘Infineon Centre of Excellence’ at the MRIIRS campus. The purpose of this collaboration is to work on multiple joint projects to nurture India’s future generation of power electronics engineers and to enhance academic and industry co-operation.



The ‘Infineon Centre of Excellence’ was inaugurated by Mr. Chua Chee Seong, President and Managing Director, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. and Dr. Amit Bhalla, VP, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) in the presence of Dr. N.C. Wadhwa, Vice Chancellor, MRIIRS; Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, MD, MREI; and other senior dignitaries from the Singapore and India offices of Infineon Technologies.



This Centre will ensure hands-on practical exposure for the students and help them acquire the new technologies being practiced in the semi-conductor industry. Infineon is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. This initiative shall provide a platform to students to enhance their skills and get access to world-class training. Selected students will be offered internships by Infineon Technologies.



Students will be empowered through regular workshops and expert lectures on the semi-conductor industry.



Congratulating the teams of Manav Rachna and Infineon on this momentous occasion, Dr. Amit Bhalla shared: “Manav Rachna has been working very closely with leading corporates and the government to actualize the Skill Development agenda across the country. Students find limitless opportunities of expression at more than eight Centers of Excellence at the campus. The Infineon Centre of Excellence shall provide a unique platform to students to put their knowledge into practice, expand their professional understanding, and improve their problem solving skills in the highly specialized semi-conductor industry.”



In his address at the inauguration, Mr. Chua Chee Seong pointed out that India’s modernization is not without challenges. One of which is energy requirement to power a modern society. “Whether it is data center or consumer electronics, power has to be managed intelligently if growth is to be sustainable. Power electronics know-how is therefore key to the future that India has envisioned. Going beyond learning and applying of knowledge, I look forward to highly differentiating solutions from the Centre enabling India’s grand vision.”