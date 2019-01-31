LicenseWorks, a full service strategic brand licensing agency has teamed up with IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Holdings company, to extend the IRONMAN®, Iron Girl® and IRONKIDS® brands in India to best-in-class manufacturers and retailers across all categories from apparel, footwear and fitness equipment to healthy food alternatives. Through the agreement, LicenseWorks will develop a comprehensive execution strategy to enhance IRONMAN athletes’ and casual fans’ relationship with the brand beyond its events. This will allow consumers to engage and be inspired in new ways through the association with a world-class and highly aspirational active brand that celebrates human achievement and a well-balanced lifestyle.



Since the 1986 launch of the top-selling Timex IRONMAN watch, IRONMAN has developed an impressive licensing program that generates more than $300 million annually in global retail sales. The IRONKIDS brand, which promotes healthy and active lifestyles among youth, also produces a successful licensing initiative – including the popular IRONKIDS Gummy Vitamins. LicenseWorks will also be launching products geared towards fitness enthusiasts through IRONSPORT powered by IRONMAN, which was launched in 2018. Today, IRONMAN is the 93rd largest licensor in the world as reported by License Global Magazine in their annual Top 150 Global Licensors report.



IRONMAN recently announced their expansion into India for the first time in company history with the inaugural IRONMAN® 70.3® Goa, India triathlon which will debut on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Arriving at the shores of India, the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon will be a great opportunity to reach and further support the triathlon market that has been exponentially growing in India in recent years. The race begins on the serene Miramar beach with a 1.2-mile (1.9 km) two-loop swim in the Arabian sea. Athletes will then hop on their bike for a 56-mile (90km) three-loop ride along the Mandovi river causeway, taking them through the city with a scenic view of the Jetty and the floating casinos. They will then transition in Miramar beach for a 13.1-mile (21 km) three-loop shaded run along popular tourist attraction, the Dona Paula beach. Athletes will cross the finish line back on Miramar beach.



“IRONMAN is excited to begin working with the team at LicenseWorks, who are known for their out of the box thinking and strong connections in the Indian market,” said Nathalie Wolderling Bishman, Sr. Director of Global Licensing at IRONMAN. “As we continue to expand our brands globally and across product categories, we are looking for new and innovative ways to bring our brands to consumers across all athletic levels.”



Rishabh Singla, Managing Partner at LicenseWorks added, “We are delighted and honored to have the opportunity to represent and build a strategic licensing program for such an iconic brand. We look forward to expand the IRONMAN, Iron Girl and IRONKIDS brands in India through strategic licensing partnerships across a range of product categories that will complement and reinforce their position in the core business.”

About LicenseWorks



LicenseWorks is the leading full-service Brand Licensing agency in India specialized in the strategic brand extension licensing of leading global brands and corporate trademarks. LicenseWorks pioneered corporate brand licensing services in India and offers a holistic approach to branding, design, business development, licensing, and program management to brands that are looking to expand their business in India. It helps its clients expand into new product categories and distribution channels, which in turn helps these clients build brand awareness as well as create new revenue streams. For more information, please visit www.licenseworksindia.com



About IRONMAN Consumer Products Licensing



IRONMAN is a top 100 Global Licensor with retail revenues of licensed product exceeding USD$300 million per year. IRONMAN Licensed Products have been around since the inception of the brand and are manufactured and distributed through global, regional and local licensing partners across a variety of channels including food, drugstore, mass, and specialty as well as online and through IRONMAN owned retail channels. IRONMAN aims to create products that expand the brands exposure and enhances core and casual fans’ relationship with the brands beyond the mass participation event offerings. IRONMAN products span categories such as watches, eyewear, compression apparel, apparel accessories, fitness accessories, running strollers, fragrances, bags and luggage as well as wellness products to aid in an athlete’s nutrition and recovery. Most notably, the Timex IRONMAN Watch was launched in 1986 and continues to be the #1 selling sport watch in the world. For more information contact [email protected].



IRONSPORT



The newest member of the IRONMAN family of brands, IRONSPORT™, “Powered by IRONMAN”, was inspired by the ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® spirit of IRONMAN, continuing the tradition of quality and excellence that the IRONMAN brand has come to embody since 1978. IRONSPORT was created to reach people everywhere who are passionate about living a fun, active, fitness-fueled life. IRONSPORT will be licensed to best-in-class partners from apparel to healthy food alternatives and beyond.



About IRONMAN



A Wanda Sports Holdings company, IRONMAN operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN®70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock n’ Roll Marathon Series®, Iron Girl®, IRONKIDS®, International Triathlon Union World Triathlon Series races, road cycling events including the UCI Velothon® Series, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, premier marathons including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, and other multisport races. IRONMAN’s events, together with all other Wanda Sports Holdings events, provide more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. The iconic IRONMAN® Series of events is the largest participation sports platform in the world. Since the inception of the IRONMAN® brand in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines at the world’s most challenging endurance races. Beginning as a single race, IRONMAN has grown to become a global sensation with more than 200 events across 50 countries. For more information, visit www.ironman.com.



About Wanda Sports Holdings



Wanda Sports Holdings is the world’s leading sports business entity, founded to capture the opportunities in the global sports industry and to contribute to the prosperous international sports landscape – in three key areas: 1) Spectator Sports (media and marketing business), 2) Participation Sports (active lifestyle business), 3) Services (digital, production and service business). Wanda Sports Holding incorporates the international sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media, the iconic endurance brand IRONMAN, and Wanda Sports China. The headquarters are in Guangzhou, China.