INVECAS, a leading provider of IP and IC solutions, today announced the world's first HDMI® 2.1 integrated circuits (ICs) including full support for HDCP2.3.

The three new ICs from INVECAS each support 8K Ultra High Definition video at 60Hz for ultra-crisp delivery of the finest imagery, as well as 4K UHD video at 120Hz for crisp smooth motion delivery of high action content such as gaming and sports, each as outlined in the latest HDMI 2.1 specification



The INV4789 Port Processor IC is ideal for TV designs, the INV4788 Transmitter IC is targeted for set top box and media player applications, and the INV4781 Switching IC is configured for AVR and soundbar designs. The ICs are now sampling to customers. Key Features include:

8K 50/60Hz and 4K 100/120Hz as outlined in the HDMI 2.1 specification

Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)

Support for Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) modes

Support for static & dynamic HDR allowing for extended dynamic range and wide color gamut support

HDCP 2.3 premium content protection

“DTV manufacturers using INV4789, our advanced Port Processor solution, can now offer consumers the ultimate 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz home experience when enjoying blockbuster Hollywood movies, TV broadcasts, sports, gaming, and more. The INV4781 provides the most advanced switching of the latest premium audio and video content for A/V receivers and soundbars” said Chandlee Harrell, senior director at INVECAS.

2019 International CES Las Vegas:

INVECAS showcases the 8K 60Hz Home Theater experience – underpinned by INVECAS’s Integrated Circuit solutions in conjunction with Samsung QLED 8K, HDMI LA Booth #20208 LVCC South Hall 1 from Tuesday to Friday January 8-11, 2019.

