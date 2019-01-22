Infineon Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Infineon Technologies today opened a new sales and technical support office in Noida to expand its presence in North India. The new facility is also equipped with a comprehensive lab for development of applications & solutions across industrial, automotive and security applications.
Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2018 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of €7.6 billion with about 40.100 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).
|Image Caption : (L-R) Mr. C S Chua, President, Infineon Technologies – APAC, Mr. Vinay Shenoy, MD, Infineon Technologies – India and Mr. Hans Martin Stech, CFO, Infineon Technologies – APAC
