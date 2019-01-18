Merck Foundation
|
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with H.E. REBECCA NAA OKAIKOR AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother announces the opening of the application period for the ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media recognition Awards 2018 for Ghana and the rest of Africa. The winners will be announced during the 6th edition of Merck Africa Asia Luminary which will be conducted in October 2019 in Accra Ghana, co-chaired by Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Her Excellency First Lady of Ghana.
The applications are invited by media professionals to showcase their work to raise awareness about infertility prevention and breaking infertility stigma in Ghana and rest of Africa.
Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than a Mother emphasized, “I strongly believe in the critical role media play to sensitize communities. Therefore we created these media awards last year with the aim to recognize the outstanding journalistic coverage that enhances the public engagement and understanding of infertility, breaking its stigma and emphasizing the need to change the social perception of it in African communities.”
“Few other initiatives to get the desired culture shift include Media Health Training in partnership with Ghana Journalism Society. Creating songs and movies in partnership with Ghanaian artists to address this topic and educate people across the country which will require supporting film making industry and students of the National Film and Television Institute in Ghana. Also, involving fashion industry to deliver the message of breaking the stigma of Infertile women to the community in day to day life which will be achieved through supporting the young fashion designers and student of Ghana Fashion Academy to come up with innovative ideas to reach youth,” Dr. Rasha Kelej added.
Merck Foundation will organize the Merck Health Media Training on 28th of February 2019 for media representatives, focusing on the international standards and media ethics for reporting sensitive issues like infertility in Ghana and rest of Africa. It is designed to benefit the journalists in understanding the infertility issues in African communities and to learn the best media practices to cover such issues.
Merck Foundation has also provided technical training to four candidates from Ghana under their ‘Merck Africa Embryology Training Program’ to help build capacity in the field of infertility in the country. The program will be scaled up under the umbrella of the long term partnership with the First Lady of Ghana.
Merck Foundation has also been empowering many infertile women in Ghana by building a productive life for them by setting up businesses of their choice for them, as women are much more than just mothers.
Who can apply?
Last date of submission:
How to apply?
Categories and prize money:
Merck Foundation recently concluded a ceremony to announce the winners of the ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. The ceremony was attended by over 200 journalists from 17 African countries.
The First Award from the Print Media Segment was received by Mr. Gardy Chacha, Senior Health and Science Reporter from Standard Newspaper, Kenya. He was selected for his soul-stirring story named ‘Cecilia Wairimu: One woman, Three marriages, 11 years of Infertility’.
The First Award from the Online Media Segment was given to Ms. Molatelo Mainetje, News and Current Affair Producer and Documentary Filmmaker from South Africa for her short film called ‘Womb Man’.
Ms. Asha Bakidusa, Journalist with Royal Media Services Limited, Under Bahari FM, Kenya was given the First Award for the Radio Segment for her program on ‘How family men supporting their spouses in cases of Infertility’.
All the award winners were present during the ceremony to collect their award.
Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard
Join Merck Foundation online community to exchange experience and information with other healthcare providers, researchers, students, policy makers and community members in Africa and beyond www.merck-foundation.com free registration.
About Merck Foundation
The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to innovative healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please go to www.merck-foundation.com to read more and/or register online to interact and exchange experience with our registered members.
About Merck
Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 53,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2017, Merck generated sales of € 15.3 billion in 66 countries.
Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.
|
Mehak Handa, Public Relations Manager Merck Foundation, ,+91-9310087613
|Image Caption : First Lady of Ghana, H.E. Rebecca Akufo-Addo; CEO of Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kelej meets emergent fashion designers to deliver breaking infertility stigma messages in their designs.
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : First Lady of Ghana, H.E. Rebecca Akufo-Addo; CEO of Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kelej meet National TV & Film Institution and Fashion Academy to launch competition of best movie and best design to deliver breaking infertility stigma messages which will be launched soon.
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : First Lady of Ghana, H.E. Rebecca Akufo-Addo; CEO of Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kelej meet National TV & Film Institution and Fashion Academy to launch competition of best movie and best design to deliver breaking infertility stigma messages which will be launched soon.
|click for high-res image