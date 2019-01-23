International Brand Equity

To encourage the Indian real estate enthusiasm throughout the country, the most prestigious IBE India property awards 2018 – 2019 in association with Realty Equity are back.



The India Property Awards 2018-2019 have been instituted by IBE to celebrate the achievements of real estate companies and professionals that have contributed immensely towards the growth of Real Estate Industry across India on Friday 1st March 2019 at the Le Méridien Bangalore. The keynote speaker and chief Guest for the event will be Secretary Housing, Karnataka.



The Categories of the India Property Awards 2018 – 2019 includes Real Estate Companies, Property Consultants, IPC, Finance, Industry leaders Interior Designers, Architects, Prop Tech, and its allied industry.



In short, IPA aims at acknowledging success, recognizing contributions, appreciating efforts and celebrating the growth of the contributors as the real estate industry widely remains a major contributor to the India economic development.



The Opportunity

An exclusive opportunity for you to promote and raise the profile of your brand alongside the glamour of the premium awards ceremony that focuses on "QUALITY", which is integral to your brand's growth. The event will capture and showcase the value and quality of your brand and showcase it to a premium audience in an ultra-premium setting! You will also benefit from the exclusive opportunity to network and entertain prospective clients in the real estate sector.



Benefits to Nominated Brands: Award certificate & trophy for the respective category. PR (Press Release) in Local & National newspapers. Recognition on Award night where planning to call 100 developers for award night. Video of the developer with snippets of the Awards 5. Individual photo shoot and video interviews on the occasion. 1-year Online presence in Realty Equity, IPA, IBE portal under 2019 awards winners 7. Write up & a feature on realtyequity.in When: 1st March 2019

Location: Le Méridien Bangalore

Nomination Last Date: 10th Feb 2019 For Awards Details:

