HashedIn, a global Product Development Service company is hosting the XaaS Conference. touted to be a first of its kind conference, on February 1st, 2019 in Bengaluru. The event will be held at Aloft, Cessna Business Park, Bellandur, Bengaluru where over 100 XaaS decision makers curated from across the city are expected to participate.



The XaaS conference will feature sessions on XaaS tenets for the achievement of business objectives and solutions that can be used to develop XaaS. It will bring together some of the best minds in the XaaS ecosystem who will share their stories. The conference aims to help business decision makers leverage the growing XaaS ecosystem through new connects, partnerships and knowledge sharing.



The cloud-based on-demand services category has evolved into everything-as-a-service (XaaS) from its origins of SaaS. XaaS has transformed industries making them more efficient and optimal in resources utilization. With tangible benefits of XaaS observed by markets, it is being adapted to create new business models and scale existing models through innovation.



In 2016, a study by Google and Accel Partners had projected that Indian SaaS businesses can potentially serve 8% of the global demand by 2025, making it a $10 billion industry. By 2020, the study projected Indian SaaS will turn in $2.5 billion.



Speaking about the conference’s vision, Himanshu Varshney, CEO, HashedIn Technologies, said, “We are an innovation-driven company. We constantly strive to gain a better understanding of concepts such as XaaS and the evolving cloud computing space. Through such events we want to encourage knowledge sharing and foster partnerships.” He also added, “This will be an exclusive, invite-only event, featuring insightful conversations and meaningful networking. We want it to provide real learnings that can be implemented by decision makers.”



Speaking about XaaS, Chetan Kulkarni, CEO at Vizury Interactive and a speaker at the XaaS Conference 2019 said, “Ownership is dying, one industry at a time. In this light, XaaS is a very unique platform to explore and learn about the subscription world by placing the Salesforces and Netflixes of the world side by side. Look forward to interacting with and hearing from the best of the minds out there.”



Speaking about the XaaS Conference 2019, Ananda Ladi, Chief Learning Partner, Edureka shared, “I am personally looking forward to being present in the XaaS Conference 2019. The list of speakers and guests looks very impressive. The focus on SaaS transformation, role of AI in SaaS and sharing of best practices between B2B and B2C segments will make it very impactful for all the attendees.”



XaaS 2019 conference will feature experiences of disruptive startups that use XaaS in their technological roadmap. Some of the eminent speakers at the event will be: Phaneesh Murthy, Founder Primentor, Advisor to Fortune 500 Companies, Shamik Sharma, CTO, Curefit; Hemant Khandelwal, Ex-CTO Rivigo, Head – Harness India, Ketan Hajarnavis, Founder and MD Scalefactor Consulting, ex-COO Thoughtworks, Chetan Kulkarni, Founder & CEO, Vizury Interactive, Akilur Rahman, CTO, ABB India.

About HashedIn



HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built robust solutions for 100+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, WinZip (a Corel Company), and Aruba. Learn about Intelligent SaaS Solutions, visit: www.hashedin.com



