Guardian Healthcare, one of the largest health and wellness supplement retailers in India and master franchisee for General Nutrition Center (GNC) products in India, has initiated local product manufacturing to further provide Indian consumers with premium, high-quality GNC products at an affordable price.



“With the introduction of local manufacturing of GNC products in India, we can continue to provide consumers with high-quality products, which will enable us to cater to a much wider audience,” said Shadab Khan, CEO of GNC India. “The support of the GNC global team has been extremely helpful in developing and customizing products to suit the Indian palate and satisfy nutritional requirements. This initiative further ensures that our Indian consumers continue to receive GNC products created at the quality that our customers have come to expect.”



By manufacturing products in India, Guardian Healthcare and GNC India will maintain global quality and reduce import lead time. To mitigate any issues with fake, counterfeit, or unregistered products, GNC India will include an authenticity check code enabled sticker on its products.



“Customers are always at the forefront of our minds here at GNC, and we take great pride in providing them with innovative solutions for their wellness regimen,” said Carl Seletz, Senior Vice President of International at GNC. “Our partners at Guardian Healthcare share the same consumer-focused mindset and recognized an opportunity to better serve our global customers. GNC India is providing Indian consumers with authentic GNC products with the best quality, potency, and purity while remaining cognizant of cost.”



The Indian nutraceuticals market currently stands at $4 billion and is projected to grow 21 percent annually, reaching $10 billion by 2022. To meet this growing need, GNC India aims to expand product availability across all large supplement and pharmacy stores by 2020 in all Metros and Tier 1 Towns.

Products are currently available at www.guardian.in a site owned and managed by Guardian Healthcare.

