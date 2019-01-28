Valentine day is the celebration of love and Giftalove aims to keep the essence of the day with its new range of Valentine Gifts. Beginning from the rose day and spanning till Valentine Day, lasting for 8 days, this week-long festival is a treat for the lovebirds. The portal has added a segregated range of gifts for each of the days of the Valentine week. No wonder, boyfriends can find here the most stunning variety of gifts for girlfriends and vice versa.



Giftalove has kept no stone unturned in bringing to its customers the most impeccable way to order Valentine Gifts Online. And, this new range of valentine gifts promises customers to make their love bloom like never before. From all varieties of flowers to personalized gifts, valentine cakes, and much more, there’s no dearth of options. On top of that, its categorized gift ranges from Rose day (celebrated on 7th Feb) till Valentine day (celebrated on 14th Feb) is a wonderfully developed idea.



Flowers are the perfect representation of Love. And, love is the sunshine and medicine for the soul. Henceforth, flowers play an important role in nurturing the soul, particularly in binding two souls together. Giftalove has taken a step further in this direction with its fresh roses delivery at the customer's' doorstep and make the bond they share with their boyfriend/girlfriend as fresh as a freshly plucked Red rose. And, this time Giftalove has made some new glaring additions to the variety of flowers. One can enjoy the ease to send Valentine flowers online from any corner of the world and celebrate the truthfulness of Love.



Talking on the addition of this new range of Valentine Gifts for 2019, Mr. Deelip Kumar, the CEO of the company, said that, “We understand the gravity of people’s zeal during Valentine’s week. And, therefore, we exultantly take the job and come up with some new & unique valentine gift Ideas. This odyssey is a perennial process and will continue in the years to come. Continuing this trend, this year also, we have come up with a fresh new range of Gifts for Valentine. We have new and updated chocolates & flower combos, hampers, flower bouquets, Rose day gifts, propose day gifts, Promise day gifts, and much more. In addition to that, our customers will not have to face even an inch of a problem in delivery. We have done some new improvements in the way customers order valentine Gifts Online. It’s going to make the process impeccably easier. In the blink of eyes, one can send Valentine gifts to Canada, USA, UAE, UK, and anywhere around the world. We have done all possible improvements to add truthfulness to the fact that Love knows no boundaries.”

About Giftalove.com



Giftalove with its innovative team has successfully brought about a revolution in the arena of online gifting. It has not only given wings to the wishes and love of people, but has also introduced a fresh concept to the world of gifting. Gone are the days when one has to stand in a long queue at a brick and mortar store to find the perfect gift for their loved ones. Started in 2013 with just a few pence in hand, and a small but intelligent team, Giftalove has undeniably come a long way. And, today it has provided the perfect way to send gifts to 100 plus countries and 500 plus cities around the globe. The team has still not stopped, there’s fresh addition every day with an aim to be present to help customers in every nook and cranny of the World. It has already made a tremendous beginning of 2019 with the introduction of its new Range of Valentine gifts. Giftalove aims to be the most reliable partner for that matter and it will continue to proffer such services to its customers in the years to come.