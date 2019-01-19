Garodia Education
Garodia Education is celebrating golden jubilee year with yearlong activities, which have culminated in to Mega Event today. The yearlong celebrations include Art Festival, Literary Festival, Founders Day, Joy of Giving Week, Tree Plantation drive and many others.
At Garodia Education, the celebrations kick started today with two days of concert followed by Alumni meet at the P.G. Garodia campus. The three days of celebrations garnered a grand applause from parents, children and teachers. The Alumni Meet will be attended by over 800 alumnus from across the World. The three day celebrations will end on Saturday.
Under the umbrella of Garodia Education, P.G. Garodia School is a leading ICSE School, Garodia Academy, P.G Garodia Conservatoire, One World International Sports Centre and Garodia International Centre for Learning Mumbai, leading International School in Mumbai.
The journey of Garodia Education began with the objective of imparting education as social responsibility by Late Parmeshwari Devi Gordhandas Garodia in 1969, as she wanted to pursue a simple dream of bringing the joy of education to children. The school became operational from a garage in Ghatkopar area of Central Mumbai with 7 students and one teacher, which has today grown to multiple schools and curriculums with more than 2200 children currently enrolling per year.
The Golden Jubilee Celebrations were inaugurated by Mr. Prakash Mehta – Minister of Housing, Labor & Mining, Government of Maharashtra along with Mr. Mahesh Garodia, Chairman, Garodia Education.
Sanjana Bhojwani,
|Image Caption : (L-R) Mr. Nishant Garodia, Director Garodia Education, Mr. Prakash Mehta – Minister of Housing, Labor & Mining, Government of Maharashtra, Mr. Mahesh Garodia, Chairman, Garodia Education
