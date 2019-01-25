Delta, a leading provider of video wall solutions, successfully set up a massive 696sqft Video wall at Southern Regional Load Despatch Center (SRLDC) in Bangalore, India. SRLDC is responsible for supervision, monitoring and control of integrated operation of Southern Regional grid and to ensure stability and security of the grid operation. Delta installed its Next-Gen LED Video wall solution integrated with Icon Pro Controller for this esteemed project. Flexible and reliable, Delta’s video wall is envisaged to operate 24 hours continuously, supporting the southern regional load despatch operations.

Effective and efficient operation of a load despatch center requires monitoring of a huge amount of information by the system operators. In a load despatch center, it is a challenge to display vast amount of data in a way, which assists the operators in assessing the actual state of the system. Effective display and monitoring technologies are key for a control room operator to take quick response under critical conditions. With Delta Video walls, operators have an ease of viewing and analyzing data and take quick response under critical conditions.

Safety and reliability are the most important aspects in the power industry, where hundreds of control room operators are responsible for integrated operation of the power system grid. The SRLDC display wall consists of 48Nos. of 70" LED Video wall aided by Delta’s windows based Controller & wall management software. The Video wall solution for 24×7 operations and slightest downtime will help SRLDC achieve its visualization demands. Delta’s high resolution display wall will provide a detailed view of SRLDC’s extensive network covering the complete Southern India region.

For smooth operation of Load Despatch Centers, latest display solution with long years of operation is essential. Delta has the experience and expertise in installing Video walls in power segment. Delta Video walls help System Operators to monitor and detect the anomalous conditions and respond quickly to a situation.

About SRLDC

Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) is an Apex body for Integrated operation of all Southern states functioning under Power System Operation Corporation of India Limited (POSOCO). Power System Operation Corporation Limited is a wholly owned Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Power incorporated in 2009 with its registered office located in Katwaria Sarai, Delhi. Southern Regional (SR) grid is a large power system comprising of 651000 sq.kms of area encompassing five state systems viz Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry covering Central Sector, State Sector and Independent Power Producing Generating stations.



About Delta Displays



Delta Displays, a division of Delta, is a pioneer in developing professional displays for control rooms in surveillance, security, traffic, command & control, utilities, process control, telecom and broadcast applications. Delta offers a wide array of display technologies including: rear projection 4K and Full HD Laser DLP® video walls, LED-DLP® Video walls, Xtra thin-bezel LCD video walls, and high-resolution indoor/outdoor LED displays with a powerful & highly flexible Wall management Software suite.

