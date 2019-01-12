New solutions clear the way to more productive, stress-free days by providing a simple, consistent user experience in all the places people work; feature native support for Microsoft Teams™, Skype® for Business, and Zoom Rooms™ software

Crestron, a global leader in workplace technology, announced it is now shipping its complete portfolio of Crestron Flex Unified Communications & Collaboration solutions. Crestron Flex clears the way to more productive, stress-free days by providing a simple, consistent user experience in all the places people work and meet, from desks to boardrooms. There’s no more time wasted trying to get the technology in different meeting spaces to work. Crestron Flex provides a native Microsoft Teams™, Skype® for Business, and Zoom Rooms™ software experience, including one-touch join.



“We are pleased to elevate our long standing partnership with Crestron. The integration of the Crestron Flex portfolio of devices with Microsoft Teams delivers an impressive end-to-end portfolio for customers,” said Bob Davis, CVP, M365 Customer and Partner Experience at Microsoft Corporation.



“We decided that Crestron Flex was the perfect solution for us,” says Bradley Wilbanks, Global AV Supervisor at Sealed Air, a Fortune 500® company that designs and manufactures unique and innovative packaging products. “In the past, we were always finding ourselves trying to force our customers to bend to our platform and codec. Crestron Flex allows us to be more flexible while offering a seamless experience; taking the technology out of the equation and letting us focus on doing our jobs.”



Crestron Flex solutions come in several forms, but all deliver the same experience, regardless of the space in which they’re deployed:



Crestron Flex P100 Series: Crestron’s first ever voice-over-IP desk phone, the P100 Series takes a new approach to the notoriously complex and disjointed world of telephony. It delivers the Microsoft Teams or Skype for Business experience to users of desktop phones. It features a large touch screen that provides convenient tools that connect you to your calendar and coworkers, right at your desk.



Crestron Flex B100 Series: With a stunning, yet practical, wall-mount sound bar design, the B100 Series delivers crystal clear audio with a beam forming microphone array, an integrated 4K high-definition camera that provides auto-zoom, people counting, and lifelike image quality. A front of room solution for Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, or Zoom Rooms, the B100 Series pairs with a 10" touch screen to deliver a simple, intuitive in-room user experience.



Crestron Flex M100 Series: The Crestron Flex M100 Series is a tabletop solution that provides everything you need to instantly and securely call, present, and videoconference using Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, or Zoom Rooms software. An included 4K high-definition camera provides auto-zoom, people-counting, and lifelike image. The premier audio performance is delivered via the incorporated four-microphone 360-degree array.



Crestron Flex C100 Series: The Crestron Flex C100 Series is a flexible, integrated UC kit that brings one-touch join to even the most custom spaces. It natively supports Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, or Zoom Rooms, and includes an optional certified UC DSP and ceiling tile microphone array



Centralised deployment and management

Crestron Flex solutions benefit from zero-touch deployment via the Crestron XiO Cloud™ platform. The world’s leading companies are seeing up to 90% reductions in installation time, improvements in device uptime, and less strain on support resources. Crestron was awarded the prestigious 2018 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Award for Internet of Things (IoT) in recognition of how Crestron XiO Cloud, built on the Microsoft® Azure® platform, has revolutionised provisioning and management of Crestron’s workplace solutions.

