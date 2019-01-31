#StackItStyleItFlauntIt #Tribute #TributeCollection

Forevermark pays tribute to the unique qualities and characteristics of a woman with its newest collection, the Forevermark Tribute™ Collection. A statement of individuality, the multi-diamond designs reflect the wearers own distinctive qualities, whilst each one of the Forevermark inscribed diamonds included in every piece of jewellery is unique like its wearer.



The Forevermark Tribute™ Collection is comprised of an assortment of 22 rings featuring multiple Forevermark diamonds in different shapes set in either white, yellow or rose gold. Each piece can be harmoniously stacked to create a perfectly curated day or evening look, either for yourself or as a beautiful gift for a loved one.



Designed to celebrate the breadth and personality of the wearer and what makes her the incredible woman that she is. The collection is the perfect gift for someone special or for yourself to celebrate a milestone, memorable occasion, or just because it pays tribute to the individual characteristics, achievements and qualities of the woman wearing it.



Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark, said, “Diamonds are rich with symbolism that can span many emotions and occasions. The Forevermark Tribute™ Collection, is the perfect celebration of the individual wearing it. While symbolic of love, Forevermark diamonds represent an individual’s character, journey and personal achievements. The collection is a perfect everyday luxury for yourself or as a gift, for a partner, wife or girlfriend, from parents to their children, or for a friend, as a constant reminder to celebrate the richness of inherent brilliance.”



The Forevermark Tribute™ Collection features a selection of beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds in varying sizes starting from 0.10 carats and a variety of shapes including the round brilliant cut, as well as pear and oval fancy shapes.



Each piece in The Forevermark Tribute™ Collection is sold separately at authorized retailers across the country. Call 1800 210 2121 or visit www.forevermark.com for more information.



Notes to Editors:

About Forevermark



Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.



Forevermark Diamonds Beyond The 4Cs



Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine, natural and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.



Forevermark Diamonds Are Rare



Less than one per cent of the world’s diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark.



Forevermark Diamonds Are Responsibly Sourced



Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

Forevermark Inscription & Grading



Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. Authorised Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities – cut, colour, clarity and caratage – of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com.