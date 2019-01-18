BMW India
BMW Motorrad sold more motorcycles and maxi scooters in 2018 than ever before. Compared to the strong previous year, deliveries increased by a further 0.9%. As of December 2018 a total of 165,566 vehicles (previous year 164,153 units) were delivered to customers.
Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad said, “2018 was another very successful year for BMW Motorrad. We achieved a sales record for the eighth time in succession. I would like to thank our customers most sincerely for the great trust they have placed in us again in 2018.”
With this next sales record, BMW Motorrad takes another great step towards reaching its planned sales target of 200,000 units in the year 2020.
Schramm says, “The 2018 sales figure shows that our motorcycle growth strategy is taking effect. This success was achieved due to the market launch of six new models as well as the powerful BMW Motorrad product portfolio. And we still have a great deal planned for the coming years. Our ongoing model initiative in the premium segment continues. We will expand our product range with emotional and innovative new products in 2019, too. We will also be increasing our involvement in motorsport significantly. In the 2019 season, the new BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team will lining up at the start with the BMW S 1000 RR at the FIM World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK).
Strong sales in Europe and the USA.
Significant growth in China, Brazil and India.
In India, with 2,187 units sold in 2018, the BMW Group’s own sales subsidiary has successfully established the sales of BMW motorcycles on the market following the start of business in 2017.
GS models are unstoppable.
The capacity segment below 500cc among the top five models.
Luxury tourers in the fast lane
Outlook at 2019.
With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 30 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries. In 2018, the BMW Group sold over 2,490,000 passenger vehicles and more than 165,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2017 was € 10.655 billion on revenues amounting to € 98.678 billion. As of 31 December 2017, the BMW Group had a workforce of 129,932 employees. The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.
