Continuing its momentum, BMW Group India has delivered its most robust performance till date with all three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.



BMW Group India delivered 11,105 cars (BMW + MINI) in 2018, registering a growth of 13% as compared to 2017. BMW India achieved highest ever sales of 10,405 units clocking 11% growth. MINI India accelerated with unprecedented growth of 66% with 700 units, further strengthening its position in the small-premium car segment.



By selling 2,187 motorcycles in the first full year of operations, BMW Motorrad India has successfully created an intense demand for the ultimate riding machine.



Year BMW MINI BMW Group (Cars) BMW Motorrad 2018 10,405 (+11%) 700 (+66%) 11,105 (+13%) 2,187 2017 9,379 421 9,800 252* * (April – December 2017)

BMW 5 Series and BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo have contributed strongly to the growth story. BMW also saw significant contribution of upto 50% coming from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range with strong contribution from the new BMW X3. Presently, BMW X1, BMW X3 and BMW X5 are locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. In 2019, the plant will also start local production of BMW X4 and BMW X7.



The iconic MINI Hatch and the now locally-produced MINI Countryman together commanded a share of over 60% in MINI sales making headway for its striking growth.



The much-awaited BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS led the outstanding growth of BMW Motorrad India with over 75% contribution to sales. BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 GS and BMW R 1200 GSA were a favorite among motorcycle enthusiasts.



BMW Group in India

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of Indian automobile market. Along with automobiles and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. Till date, BMW Group has invested INR 12.5 billion in its subsidiaries in India. (BMW India – INR 5.2 billion and BMW Financial Services India – INR 7.3 billion).



BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region). The wide range of BMW activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across metropolitan centres of the country.



BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5 and MINI Countryman. In 2019, the plant will also start local production of BMW X4 and BMW X7. BMW dealerships also display BMW X6, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M4 Coupe, BMW M5 Sedan and BMW X5 M which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU). Currently, BMW India has 44 sales outlets in the Indian market.



MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India. Presently, the MINI model range includes MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and locally-produced MINI Countryman. MINI has established eight sales outlets in India.



BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in 2017. BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally-produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India. The range of BMW Motorrad motorcycles available in India as completely built-up units (CBU) include: Sport – BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, HP4 RACE; Adventure – BMW R 1200 GS, BMW R 1200 GS Adventure, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS; Roadster – BMW S 1000 R, BMW R 1200 R; Heritage – BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and Tour – BMW R 1200 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 B. Till date, BMW Motorrad India has set up eleven sales outlets in India.

