Industry leaders gathered at India’s largest industrial automation event ‘Rockwell Automation on the Move’ 2019 (RAOTM) conference emphasized on the need for a major shift towards Industry 4.0 technologies if India aims to triple its combined factory output in gross value added (GVA) terms to $1 trillion by 2025.



Noting that the ambitious target needs a concerted effort from across the industry, Rockwell Automation is taking the lead by further expanding its Partner Network in India to allow local manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing and supporting best-in-class manufacturing solutions across industry verticals.



The announcement was made at Rockwell Automation’s RAOTM 2019 Annual User Group Conference in which industry partners and customers are invited to showcase and discuss latest digital transformation solutions and business opportunities. This year the conference hosted over 25 exhibits and 50 technology sessions.



Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India said, “We want to take the lead in building India’s first industry 4.0 ecosystem of partner companies that will create solutions for The Connected Enterprise that can analyze machine conditions in advance to avoid breakdowns and enhance productivity but also improve on quality and compliance parameters.”



Rockwell Automation has in the past partnered with L&T, Cisco, Microsoft, Endress+Hauser, and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering to develop smart manufacturing solutions in India.



John Watts, Regional Marketing Director, Asia Pacific at Rockwell Automation added, “Globally, digital-induced disruption is inevitable. To maintain and improve global competitiveness, Indian manufacturers need to accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0. While India has a lot of catching up to do in this respect, it can accelerate digital transformation by leveraging its strengths in the IT services sector and tapping the entrepreneurial spirit seen in the start-up sector.”



Throughout the event, Rockwell Automation and its partner companies showcased new products and solutions support:

The Connected Enterprise: New analytics and digital solutions that can help transform data into understandable information, empowering users to confidently make more informed decisions – from the plant floor to the enterprise.

Data Analytics and Augmented Reality : How Rockwell Automation is expanding its portfolio and tapping into its partnership with PTC to help customers increase productivity and plant efficiency, reduce operational risk and provide better system interoperability.

: How Rockwell Automation is expanding its portfolio and tapping into its partnership with PTC to help customers increase productivity and plant efficiency, reduce operational risk and provide better system interoperability. Innovation: Customers will get an early look at how new technologies will change manufacturing and production, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, wearables and other disruptive technologies.

Rockwell Automation is bringing RAOTM to 3 more cities this year –

Bangkok, Thailand (Mar 5)

Tianjin, China (May 15 & 16)

Jakarta, Indonesia (Apr 30)

