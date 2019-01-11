For someone who is devoted to working hard and determined to be a successful entrepreneur, it all started with a humble beginning. Mr. Mahmood Ahmadu- the Founder and Executive Chairman of Online Integrated Solution Ltd, was born on the 9th of September 1966 in Nigeria. He earned his MBA from Nassarawa University and is UK accredited. Besides that, his additional education came in the form of numerous management, IT and communication industry courses where he used these skills to start small businesses which traded numerous products and services.

Through his passion and hardworking traits, he invested his first successful company in the early 80’s. After a successful start, it made him a superstar among the earlier pioneers in the field of trading in GSM in northern Nigeria, and further expanded his businesses import /export to neighbouring regions. Subsequently, he became well-known as a sincere, hardworking and striving businessman in the northern states of Nigeria. Driven with the passion to build a better community and nation he wishes to work on his capabilities and skills to give back to society. Over the next several years he leveraged this success to expand his business locally and internationally. Ultimately, his reputations among the Nigerian and International community saw his companies expand to command a multinational presence in over 30 international locations across 10 different time zones.

Mr. Ahmadu is also a proud recipient of many awards, including the ‘Officer of the Order of the Niger’ (OON) a national honour bestowed on him by the President of Nigeria. He was once falsely accused of the NIS recruitment scam, to which the Chairman of the Association of Online Media Practitioners (AMPON) Wole Arisekola described the report as malicious with the intent of damaging the businessman’s hard-earned reputation. Mr. Ahmadu is a man with the passion to support various charities, he is known for his generosity who funded many communities in around the world. His vision is to deliver solutions that will empower institutions and people to achieve their full potentials and achieve their goals. This drive the entrepreneurial journey to build an African multi-business conglomerate built on Information Technology which continues to Advance the Technology Infrastructure for governments in many African Countries to achieve cost-effective services for the people and their governments.

With his constant effort and passion-driven personality, Mr. Ahmadu is recognized for his technological driven solutions in the United Kingdom and across more than seventeen nations.

Mahmood Ahmadu strongly believes Corporate Social Responsibility is embedded in our faith and culture for the betterment of the community.