A unique vehicle concept, combining the hallmark robustness of a BMW X model with the sporting elegance of a coupé.

Locally produced in Chennai, the new Sports Activity Coupé expands the BMW X family in India.

Introducing ‘M Sport X’ design package for the first time in India.

Supreme sporting prowess and absolute driving comfort with BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system. The all-new BMW X4 was launched in India today. The all-new BMW X4 features a distinctive design, an unmistakable coupé character and outstanding driving dynamics.



Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the all-new BMW X4 will be available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India from today onwards.



Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “BMW established the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) category and the latest addition to this hugely successful family is the all-new BMW X4 belonging to the Sports Activity Coupé segment. Its distinctive vehicle concept, which fuses the hallmark features of a BMW X model with the sporting elegance of a coupé, will be proven an instant hit in this class and will become a trend-setter. The all-new BMW X4 underscores its individual character with superior driving dynamics, standout exterior design accentuating the car’s sporting instincts, a refined premium ambience in the interior and leading-edge technologies.”



The all-new BMW X4 is available in an exclusive M Sport X design that combines the best of both worlds – an elite sports coupé radiating an off-road-focused sportiness. The striking Sports Activity Coupé confidently rules the road and is destined to stand out everywhere it goes.



The all-new BMW X4 is available in two diesel variants – the BMW X4 xDrive20d M Sport X and the BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport X and in one petrol variant – the BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport X, all of which are locally produced.



The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW X4 xDrive20d M Sport X : INR 60,60,000

BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport X : INR 65,90,000

BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport X : INR 63,50,000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorised BMW Dealer.



The all-new BMW X4 is available in Alpine White non-metallic paintwork and in the following metallic paintworks: Flamenco Red Brilliant Effect, Phytonic Blue and Carbon Black.



The all-new BMW X4 features fine upholstery Leather 'Vernasca' as standard with the following combinations – Canberra Beige with decor stitching | Black; Black with decor stitching | Black; Black with contrast stitching Red | Black and Cognac with decor stitching | Black.



The all-new BMW X4 comes with innovative technologies such as the BMW Display Key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control, which is part of a rigorously thought-out operating concept that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive Wireless Charging for mobile phones and BMW Display key. Parking and manoeuvring is made easier with the help of Parking Assistant along with the Rear View Camera and Park Distance Control (PDC).



The all-new BMW X4.

The distinctive design of the all-new BMW X4 is a guaranteed head turner. The striking front is characterized by a solid stance, the BMW powerful Kidney Grille and large air inlets. The clear and distinct dynamic lines combine to form a coupé-typical silhouette. Fully Adaptive LED Headlights with anti-dazzle high-beam headlights and LED fog lamps ensure excellent illumination of the road ahead.



The coupé -style roofline slides into the rear window before dipping down more steeply to the rear. The rear aspect is especially distinctive and is defined by an extremely athletic shoulder area, wrap-around taillights with three-dimensional styling. Emphasizing the sporting character are twin exhaust pipes, a large automatic tailgate and the expressive low-slung roof spoiler.



The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in an extremely sporty ambience. Together with an elevated seat position and generously proportioned interior, it ensures first-class comfort. Sport seats for driver and front passenger impress with their numerous adjustment options. The 40:20:40 split capacity makes rear backrest even more versatile. The backrest elements can also be folded down by pulling a lever in the luggage compartment. The generous storage package offers comfort and functionality.



The instrument panel in Sensatec lends the interior a highly exclusive atmosphere. A relaxed and harmonious lounge atmosphere is created thanks to a large electrically operated Panorama Glass Roof. Ambient Lighting with six selectable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style.



Sporty and self-assured is the impression created by M Sport X. The M Aerodynamics Package underscores the vehicle's athleticism and modifies its airflow. The air intakes, side skirts, wheel arch trim and rear apron with diffuser insert are in Frozen Grey. The classically designed 19” light-alloy wheels along with M designation on the sides further emphasize its dynamic character. The sporty appearance is apparent in the whole car, from the multifunction M leather steering wheel to illuminated M door sill finishers to the blue M Sport brake callipers bearing the M logo.



The innovative petrol and diesel powered engines from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offer considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. Thanks to their unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, they meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency.



The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive30d produces an output of 195 kW / 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.0 seconds. The two-litre four cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive20d produces an output of 140 kW / 190 hp and produces a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 8.0 seconds. The two-litre four cylinder BS VI compliant petrol engine of BMW X4 xDrive30i produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and produces a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 –4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.3 seconds.



The 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.



BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. The compact, low-weight and efficient all-wheel-drive system distributes the engine’s power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface. Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.



Adaptive Suspension makes it possible to adjust the damper characteristics to suit any given driving situation, increasing comfort and driving dynamics. Performance Control intervenes by providing controlled braking when turning, so that more power is distributed to the outer wheels and less to the inner wheels. Variable Sport Steering including Servotronic continuously adjusts the steering effort required depending on the current speed.



BMW EfficientDynamics doubles ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, COMFORT, SPORT/ SPORT+) to suit diverse driving conditions.



The all-new BMW X4 features cutting-edge safety technologies. It provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.



The all-new BMW X4 is equipped with a wide range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems like the Multifunctional Instrument Display which visualises driving-related cockpit information in a style that reflects the selected driving mode, BMW iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition, 26 cm (10.25”) BMW Navigation System Professional with touch functionality, 16 loud speakers with 600 Watts high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon, BMW Apps, Wireless Apple Car Play® and connectivity through Bluetooth and USB. The full-color BMW Head-Up Display with a resolution of 400 x 800 pixels reflects driving-related information onto the windscreen. Internet: www.bmw.in

