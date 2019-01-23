Blindwink.in Wednesday, January 23, 2019 10:00AM IST (4:30AM GMT)   Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza Felicitates Winners At India Achievers Awards – 2019   Bangalore, Karnataka, India India Achievers Awards, 2019, conceived and initiated by Blindwink is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers.  

India Achievers Awards, 2019, conceived and initiated by Blindwink is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers. The most sought after awards was organized on 20th January, 2019 (Sunday) in Taj Hotel at Bangalore by Blindwink.

The list of awardees are:

Sl. No. The Award For Goes To
1 Best Business School For Highest International Placements 2019 Motion Institute Of Management Studies
2 Best Institute Of Hotel Management In Maharashtra Continental Institute Of Hotel Management & Catering Technology
3 Best Institution Of IT & Management Studies In Guwahati Vintage Academy
4 Best Private Engineering & Management Studies University In Punjab 2019 Chitkara University, Punjab
5 Best CBSE K12 School In Siliguri West Bengal Olivia Enlightened English School
6 Innovation In Early Learning Rio Preschool
7 Best School For Excellence In Academic & Co-Curricular Education In Rajasthan Mother World Group Of Schools Rajasthan
8 Top Holistic Education School In MP 2019 Abhyuday Vidyasthali, Khargone(M.P)
9 Best Innovative School In Ranchi KGVK Gurukul School
10 Best Innovative Preschool In Eastern Mumbai 2019 Pyramid Kids
11 Most Aspiring Woman Edupreneur & Principal The Dronacharya School
12 Best UPSC / MP PSC Coaching Institute In MP Kautilya Academy Bhopal Branch
13 Best Overseas Education Consultants In Moga District 2019 Daffodils Study Abroad Pvt. Ltd.
14 Best School StartUp & Management Consultancy Mahattattva
15 Best Online Coaching Classes For Engineering Courses The Catalyst Group/Founder Mr. A.S Pandit
16 Best Overseas Education Consultant In Mumbai Summit Overseas Consultancy
17 Best German Language Learning Platform Online Raman Malpani
18 India's Best Japanese Language Academy NEC Japanese Language Academy
     
19 Best Google Partners Agency And Digital Marketing & Technology Training Institute In Punjab Pristine PPC Solutions
20 Outstanding Educationist & Professor Of Mechanical Engineering In Maharashtra Dr. Rajeshkumar Uttamrao Sambhe
21 India's Most Admired Abacus & Preschool Brand In Pune Guru Education India Pvt Ltd
22 Best Life Coach & Educationist In Mumbai Rabab J Ghadiali
23 Best Educationist & Social Worker In Kerala 2019 Sahindraj. K. S.
24 India's Best Arts And Crafts Classes Dhivya Arts And Crafts (Dhivya Vijay)
25 Excellent Professional Coach & Trainer Priyanka Saxena
26 Best Superspecialty Hospital in Oncology in Maharashtra Onco Life Cancer Centre
27 Best Gastroenterologist In Bihar Dr. Asim Prakash / Sri Om Sai Hospital & Endoscopy Centre
28 Most Promising Cosmetologist & Trichologist In Andheri Mumbai Dr. Sidrah Agharia
29 Best Entrepreneur In Healthcare Sector For Quality Dental Service To The Community In Hyderabad Dr. Mir Hussain Ali Khan MDS (Director – The Dental Practice, Hyderabad)
30 Outstanding Woman Achiever & Entrepreneur In Dental Sector In Chennai Dr. Sangeetha, OMR Dentistry
31 Best Homeopathy Hospital In Hyderabad Sathyam Homoeopathy
32 Most Inspiring Woman Achiever For Excellence In Dietetics & Nutrition In Mumbai Dr. Vidushi Agrawal – Riddhi Vinayak Multispeciality Hospital – Head Nutritionist & Dietician
33 Best Educational & Counselling Psychologist 2019 Dr. Gowthavaram Chengala Kavitha
34 India's Best High-end Turnkey Designers Ar. Ronjeta Gavandi, PRAG OPUS LLP
35 Best Architect (Infrastructure Sector) In West Bengal Ar. Tamal Chaudhuri & Associates
36 Most Innovative Architects & Interior Designers In Pune Tejomaya Architects And Interior Designers
37 Most Promising Interior Designers In Guwahati Smita Choudhary Sikaria / S M Interio
38 Interiors & Home Automation In Bangalore SweetHomez
39 Most Creative Interior Designers In Raipur Make Space Interior
40 Most Creative Commercial Architects In Bangalore ACME Designers
41 Best Business Model Award I Ree Construction India Private Limited
42 Outstanding Woman Achiever For Best Intellectual Property Startup 2019 Dr. Shweta Singh
43 Most Stylish Wooden Furniture Manufacturers & Retailers In Chennai Brown Elephant Furniture
     
44 Most Innovative Design Firm For Marketing Office Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
45 Best Designer Gold And Diamond Jewellery Brand In Eastern India Bikaner Gems And Jewellery Pvt Ltd.
     
46 Best Traditional Jewellery Designer In Hyderabad Sadia's Hyderabadi Jewellery
47 Best Bridal Lehenga Manufacturers & Exporters Urja Creation
48 Most Promising Jewellery Designer & Entrepreneur In Assam Utpal Bania
49 Best Image Consultant & Fashion Stylist Chitra Balasubramaniam (Tres’chic )
50 Best Traditional Bengali Sarees & Handicraft Moumita Saha Mondal (Bongo Nari)
51 Most Promising Organic Beauty Products Brand 2019 Allure Herbals ( Purely organic and herbal beauty brand )
52 Best Natural Therapies & Treatments For Health & Beauty Care In West Bengal Mrs. Sabiya Rahaman, Proprietor, Socialite Ayurveda: Natural Cures
53 Best Professional Makeup Artist In Bangalore Subbalakshmi. S
54 Best Celebrity Fitness Trainer In Tamil Nadu 2019 Almos Fitness Food Design
55 Best International Makeup Studio In Punjab Clara International Aesthetic College
56 Best NDT Service providers of the year 2019 Spectra NDT Engineers
57 Most Enterprising Person & Ecologically Valuable Green-Fuels Conversion Chain In India Sachin Shailesh Ghelani / Eco Green
58 Outstanding Woman Achiever In Auto After Sales Industry 21North
59 India's Leading GPS Tracking Company TrakingPro
60 Best One Stop Solution For Facility Management Services In Chhattisgarh Cleantech Services And Workforce
61 Best B To B E-Commerce Portal “Trade Factory” Eagleton Solutions Private Limited
62 Most Inspiring Young Environmentalist & Entrepreneur Promoting Ecogreen Products Dreamcil
63 Best Packers & Movers In West Bengal ESSRBEE Packers & Movers India Private Limited
64 Leading Special Adhesive PVC Tape Supplier In India Biocon Electricals India
65 Best Immigration Consultants In Delhi Radvision World Consultancy Services LLP
66 Best Immigration Consultants In Bathinda Gagandeep Pareek & Suman Pareek
67 Best Personal & Corporate Image Consultants In Mumbai Personify
68 Best Business Coaching & Franchisee Consultancy In Mumbai Dr.Shivangi Biz Maestro (Dr.Shivangi K. Zarkar)
     
69 Best Technical Training & Recruitment Services In Bangalore IBEON Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
70 Most Promising Entrepreneur In Dhanbad Preeti Enterprises
71
 		 Best Quality Backyard Poultry Farming In Karnataka Mysuru Naati Chicken
72 Best Emerging Organic Dairy & Agro Products Brand In MP Shanta Farms
73 Outstanding Business Entrepreneur In North East India Wahengbam Brajabidhu Singh, Divine Organics (MD)
74 Best Night Club In Bangalore NoLimmits Lounge & Club
75 Best Business Leader Organising Travel & Tours For Women Komal Joshi/Go Travelicious
76 Best Product Development Company In Orissa Nirmalya Labs Private Limited
77 Best Innovation In Solar Integration Technologies Solar Power Technologies (Mr. Ajay Shukla)
78 India's First Inspirationpreneur, Author, Life Coach & Speaker Renu Paswan, [email protected] Live To Inspire
79 Best Spiritual Healer & Alternative Holistic Science Expert In West Bengal Nehha Aadittya Fatehpuria
80 Best Tarot Reader & Spiritual Life Coach In Mumbai 2019 Heer Chhabriya (The Violet Soul)
81 Most Influential Nlp Trainer & Success Coach Monika Solanki
82 Outstanding Business Woman In Digital Marketing 2019 Ms. Smita B. Thorat
83 Women Entrepreneur Of The Year In Mumbai Pooja Dabral
84 Best QSR Restaurant In North India Uncle Jack’s
85 Most Promising Event Planners In Tamil Nadu Yaggna Group
86 Best Event Management Company In Gujarat 2019 Jeel Elite Event Management Private Limited / Vimal Patel & Binty Patel
87 Best Professional Photographers In Hyderabad Krishna Dodiya (Reclipse Photography)
88 Best Destination Wedding Planner In India Mr. Abhishek Sharma
89 Best Educationist & Social Worker In Kolkata Ranjita Dutta
90 Best NGO For Education Empowerment Of Underprivileged Children In Bangalore No Tears
91 Best CSR Implementation Partner Award – NGO Category Doi Foundation
92
 		 Most Promising Digital Marketing Service Providers In Telangana Filesie Systems (India) Private Limited
93 India's Leading School Chain Of The Year 2019 Podar Education Network
94 Outstanding Teaching Excellence Award In Medical Education 2019 Dr. Samiullha Kazi
95 Best Inspirational Teacher Award Meera Rajkumar
96 Best Creative Interior Designer In Tamil Naidu Plush In+Arc
97 Leading B2B Travel Trade Event In India Global Panorama Showcase Pvt. Ltd.
98 DS Health, Personal Care, Home Care Products & Services Direct Selling FW Futures Wings Products & Services Pvt. Ltd.
99 Best Online CSIR, Net Coaching In Life Sciences Shomu's Biology
100 Best CBSE Coaching Institute In Ranchi Purnima Classes By Sumit Sir
101 Most Admired School For Quality Education In Jammu Scientia International School
102 Most Promising Investment Advisors In North India Capitalvia Global Research Limited
103 Best Wedding Photographers & Cinematographers In Mumbai 2019 Pradakshinaa Pictures
104 Best Preschool In Tezpur Kidzee – Mission Charali Tezpur
105 Best Tattoo Artist In Bangalore Pradeep Kumar
106 Best Woman Educationist & Principal In School Education In Meerut Dr. Neha Dewan Dewan Global School Principal Trustee
107 Most Promising Automobile Multi-brand Car Outlet in Northern India The Car Mall

About Blindwink

Blindwink is a leading global market research and brand management company in India.
  Media Contact Details

Amit,
Blindwink.in, ,+91-8317348635
, [email protected]

Multimedia Gallery

Image Caption : Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza felicitates winners at Indian Achievers Awards, 2019 organized by Blindwink click for high-res image

 