Bangladesh Premier League

Bangladesh Premier League has changed the way cricket was viewed in the cricket-crazy country

The BPL 2019 has introduced a plethora of technological advancements by incorporating the use of several state-of-the-art gadgets on the field

International cricketers such as Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, AB de Villiers, Alex Hales, Keiron Pollard, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, etc. are in action in the annual T20 league The ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is garnering a huge response in the cricket-crazy nation of Bangladesh. The BPL fever has gripped every nook and corner of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is immensely delighted with the positive strides the home-grown league is making.



BCB has introduced some big technological changes in this year’s league by implementing state of the art high-tech gadgets matching international broadcast standards. The BPL is providing a unique experience to the audiences both on and off the field. The influx of technology and drones have made this year’s BPL more colourful as the crowd is feeling more connected with the annual tournament which is no less than a big carnival.



The latest stumps, spider cam, drone in the stadium have given the BPL a global appeal which the cricket lovers in the entire country are in awe of. The use of high-tech equipment is giving a unique experience to the millions of fans, who couldn’t visit the stadiums and watch their favourite cricketers in flesh and bones. Such fans catching all the action live on their television screens via different angles of the cameras installed across the venues.



A huge set-up of cameras being operated across all three venues is ensuring that the viewers get a 360-degree coverage of the field. The drone camera and the spider cam, introduced for the first time in BPL, has taken the viewing experience to another level.



Fans are also admiring the BPL for using the umpire camera in the matches as the viewers are getting a glimpse of whatever is happening in the front of the crease.



Also, the Zing Bails Lightning Technology introduced by the organisers for the first time is an instant hit. The lights installed in the stumps flash up the moment ball hits the stumps bringing the crowd in a frenzy. The Zings are keeping the crowd in the arena engaged.



“I have loved the concept of Zing Bails used by the organisers as it helps the crowd in the stadium get notified immediately, the moment it flashes. It has helped the fans feel connected with the players. We break into huge cheer the moment the stump lights flash. It is an amazing feeling when thousands of people start into a big cheer. I had never imagined that by merely introducing lights in the stumps could make an entire stadium hooked with it,” says Iman-ul-Haq a resident of Dhaka.



The broadcasters are using ultra-motion cameras to help the TV umpires during the Decision Review System (DRS), which is introduced in the BPL.



BPL has emerged as a major T20 league as it is certainly garnering the universal attention for its brand of cricket and involvement of the passionate fans. Hence, the BCB opted for these advancements to meet the global broadcasting standards and attract more eyeballs.



“The BPL this year is definitely bigger and a lot better. We can now proudly say that we are also hosting some tournament of international standards. The experience of watching BPL on TV screens isn’t less than any other major sporting event being held anywhere in the world. The broadcasters have clearly invested a lot of money to give the viewers an entirely new experience,” says Mohammed Usman from Mirpur.



Big international overseas cricketers such as Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Keiron Pollard, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, AB de Villiers, Alex Hales, Lasith Malinga, Evin Lewis, etc. are in action in the BPL along with talented Bangladeshi international and domestic cricketers.



"I am unable to visit the stadium to watch this year’s BPL but that doesn’t mean I have missed any action. I have followed each and every match on the television. Barring the feel of being present in the stadium and watching every action from our own eyes, I have hardly missed. The broadcasters are giving us brilliant coverage. My favourite team is Chittagong Vikings and I hope the Mushfiqur led team wins this season,” says Sohail Ahmed, a resident of Chittagong.