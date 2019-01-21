The Republic Day Sale starts from 21 st January till 26 th January 2019

Bajaj Finserv, through its digital subsidiary Bajaj Finserv Direct Ltd, announced the launch of its Republic Day Sale, offering an incredible cashback up to Rs. 2019 on every qualified purchase on its online EMI store. Providing customers exclusive schemes on consumer durable and digital products with Zero down payment and No Cost EMI, the sale starts from 21st January and will be running till midnight of 26th January 2019. The company has further sweetened the deals with guaranteed delivery of mobile phones within 4 hours and other consumer electronics within 24 hours of the purchase.

The Republic Day Sale will bring benefits like no cost EMI option, exclusive schemes on select products, instant approval of loan with minimal documentation. The festival will offer gamut of consumer electronics like Smartphones, Laptops, Apple AirPods, Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and Air Conditioners and many more that can be bought online using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. The cash back will be credited to consumers’ account within fifteen days from the payment of first EMI of the purchase.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Bhatt, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Direct Ltd said: “With this year Republic Day Sale, the company aims to provide affordable access to the products by attractive cashback and EMI offers along with seamless buying experience to the consumers. These offers reinforces our commitment towards providing a unique ecosystem for our consumers which not only increases the affordability of the products but also fulfils the aspirational needs of the consumers.”

Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is first of its kind portal that enables customers to shop from the gamut of products offered by the retailers along with exclusive offers available in their city. Customer shopping on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store can get the same day delivery through the hyperlocal network of stores and merchants spread across the country. Bajaj Finserv EMI Store provides instant approval without any documentation to ensure a seamless experience to its customer.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct Ltd

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited ("BFDL"), erstwhile Bajaj Financial Holdings Limited is a registered corporate agent of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited under the IRDAI composite registration number CA0551 valid till 10-Apr-2021. BFDL also renders services to Bajaj Finance Limited (‘BFL’) and Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (‘BHFL’) (referred hereinafter as ‘Lending Partner’) in sourcing of customers, providing preliminary credit support activities, fulfilment services and post-acquisition customer services related to lending business. Registered Office: Bajaj Auto Limited Complex, Mumbai – Pune Road, Akurdi, Pune – 411035