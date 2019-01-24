Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv launches #FitForLife campaign to encourage individuals to achieve their New Year fitness resolutions. The company will offer easy EMI schemes on gamut of fitness & wellness products and health treatments. The campaign will commence from January 24th and will go on till January 30th.

Under this campaign, customers can avail easy EMI offers on products and treatments like gym membership, cycles, gym equipment, sportswear, spa treatments, organic food, water purifier, air purifier, eye care, dental care, hair transplant, cosmetic surgery, bariatric surgery etc. along with other special offers from the partner brands.

EMI on cycles will starts from Rs. 1,167 and other fitness products at Rs. 999. EMI for hair treatment, eye care, cosmetic and bariatric surgery starts at Rs. 1,818 and spa treatments, gym memberships, organic food, water purifier, air purifier, mattress starts at Rs. 1,667.

The offer can be availed at 2300+ partner retail stores like VLCC, Dr. Batra, Apollo Health check-up, Sabka Dentist, Partha Dental, True weight, Talwalkars, Gold’s Gym, Hero Cycle, Starkenn, Scott, Track and Trail Cycles, Tata Stryder, Four Fountains Spa, O2 Spa, Kurlon, Sleepwell, Big Bazaar and many more. These special offers can be availed by both existing and new customers of Bajaj Finserv. New customers can connect with the Bajaj Finserv executive at the store to submit their documents & avail the finance option instantly. Existing holders of Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card can transact using their card.

The Bajaj Finserv easy EMI option is a monthly instalment-based payment scheme with no hidden costs and most importantly, easy payments.

Additionally, Bajaj Finserv customers can choose to foreclose their loan anytime without any extra charges and can also choose the tenor most suitable to them to repay on their own terms. This way, customers don't have to worry about immediate payments or about exceeding their budget while shopping.

To know more about #FitForLife Fest, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fit-for-life-fest

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in