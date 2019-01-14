Renowned author K. C. Agrawal’s forthcoming book, “India in Chaos, Only Judiciary Can Save by Electoral Reforms & Playing A Third Eye” proposes vital ‘electoral reforms’ that can surely establish governments capable of fulfilling the basic objectives of the Constitution.

The book, while providing comprehensive diagnosis and cure of India’s maladies and their total cure, gives a rare opportunity to transform the nation by establishing responsible and accountable governances with the help of mighty Judiciary.

Written in three parts, the book makes a deep introspection into the various factors hampering India’s progress and attempt at comprehensive diagnosis of maladies and their total cure.



Submitting a copy of the book to Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Mr. Ranjan Gogoi, Agrawal writes, "The people of India are fondly looking at the Judiciary for implementing the ‘electoral reforms' for providing them a good mother who can take care of them.”



Some of the vital ‘electoral reforms’ Agrawal proposes are:

Stop freebies : to help elect worthy guardians and save nation’s precious wealth on non-productive freebies and irrational promises to the voters during States’ & Union elections at the cost of development and employment opportunities (Defiance of Part IV–Directive Principles of State Policy).

: to help elect worthy guardians and save nation’s precious wealth on non-productive freebies and irrational promises to the voters during States’ & Union elections at the cost of development and employment opportunities (Defiance of Part IV–Directive Principles of State Policy). Stop nagging and denouncing each other : because it germinates fratricidal instincts amongst the people of the land (abuse to the basic law, ‘fraternity, unity and integrity' of the nation).

: because it germinates fratricidal instincts amongst the people of the land (abuse to the basic law, ‘fraternity, unity and integrity' of the nation). Banish criminalization of politics : because by no stretch of imagination criminalization can be for the welfare of the people (abuse to Article13).

: because by no stretch of imagination criminalization can be for the welfare of the people (abuse to Article13). Being the custodian and implementer of the Constitution: learned Judiciary need to play a ‘third eye’ over the governing guardians – to uphold the dignity and reverence of our Constitution.

learned Judiciary need to play a ‘third eye’ over the governing guardians – to uphold the dignity and reverence of our Constitution. Electoral reforms: shall open up all constrictions for unbounded progress of the nation. The book in Part-3 provides a resolute and unswerving presentation of all this to pull the nation out from its shambles to a glorious tomorrow.

The book is a unique research to unbounded progress and prosperity and provides all possible road-maps and guidelines for how India can still accomplish the same and place the country amongst the most prosperous and powerful nations in the world.

Greatly moved by the country's highly deplorable condition of the people and an insensitive system, Agrawal had written several books on issues India is facing on multiple fronts. His previous works include, Shaping India of Our Dreams, Industrial Power Engineering and Applications Handbook and India in Chaos Only Judiciary Can Save. All these were greatly acclaimed worldwide.

About the Author

The author is an electrical engineer and senior member of IEEE, USA and has had more than 33 years of experience in different capacities – in Academics, PSUs, and Multinationals. Some 20 years ago, greatly moved by the country's highly dreadful condition and the sight of poverty-stricken people, he pledged to do something for the nation and, hence, steer the people out from their somber plight to a glorious future. His present work is the next step in furtherance of this cause. Some of his other works are ‘Industrial Power Engineering and Applications Handbook, Shaping India of Our Dreams, and ‘It's Time to Implement the Forgotten Constitution of India for 'Liberty and dignity'.