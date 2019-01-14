India in Chaos
Renowned author K. C. Agrawal’s forthcoming book, “India in Chaos, Only Judiciary Can Save by Electoral Reforms & Playing A Third Eye” proposes vital ‘electoral reforms’ that can surely establish governments capable of fulfilling the basic objectives of the Constitution.
Written in three parts, the book makes a deep introspection into the various factors hampering India’s progress and attempt at comprehensive diagnosis of maladies and their total cure.
The book is a unique research to unbounded progress and prosperity and provides all possible road-maps and guidelines for how India can still accomplish the same and place the country amongst the most prosperous and powerful nations in the world.
Greatly moved by the country's highly deplorable condition of the people and an insensitive system, Agrawal had written several books on issues India is facing on multiple fronts. His previous works include, Shaping India of Our Dreams, Industrial Power Engineering and Applications Handbook and India in Chaos Only Judiciary Can Save. All these were greatly acclaimed worldwide.
The author is an electrical engineer and senior member of IEEE, USA and has had more than 33 years of experience in different capacities – in Academics, PSUs, and Multinationals. Some 20 years ago, greatly moved by the country's highly dreadful condition and the sight of poverty-stricken people, he pledged to do something for the nation and, hence, steer the people out from their somber plight to a glorious future. His present work is the next step in furtherance of this cause. Some of his other works are ‘Industrial Power Engineering and Applications Handbook, Shaping India of Our Dreams, and ‘It's Time to Implement the Forgotten Constitution of India for 'Liberty and dignity'.
K.C. Agrawal,
