Asian Paints, leading paint and décor major has announced the winners of the much-awaited contest, Delhi Beautiful Homes. The results were announced at a grand event in Delhi with special celebrity guest of the contest, Soha Ali Khan rewarding all the winners and announcing the Top 3 Most Beautiful Homes of Delhi. The winners of the contest are Ms. Laxmi Sivaswamy, Mr. Prashant Sharma and Mr.Vinay Jain who took home a grand trophy.

An endeavor for the last six years in Delhi, Asian Paints’ Beautiful Homes has witnessed various phases of engaging with the consumer and important influencers like paint applicators and dealers. This year, Delhi Beautiful Homes took a new approach to make it more exciting for the consumers – a beauty contest for homes. Cutting through the clutter of beauty contests for men and women, the idea for the first ever home beauty contest applied to any homeowner who had taken great effort to create a stunning home for themselves and their family. With a series of videos inviting customers to participate in the contest, the poised actress, Soha Ali Khan encouraged many to upload a photo of their newly painted home on the website.

20 entries were shortlisted every week, out of which 5 winners were selected basis popularity and Asian Paints internal design team. This was executed over a period of 5 weeks, which resulted in a total of 25 winners who were invited to attend the grand event. The top 3 winners were announced at the grand finale and chosen by Asian Paints internal design team.

Speaking on the occasion, leading actor and celebrity guest of the contest, Soha Ali Khan said, “The Delhi Beautiful Homes contest is a unique platform to invite consumers to showcase their stunning abodes. It has been a pleasure to witness the entries for the first ever home beauty contest. I am pleased to be associated with Asian Paints for such an engaging activity and look forward to encouraging the masses to create beautiful homes that stand out to one and all.”

The grand event also hosted a meet and greet for top 50 contractors with Soha Ali Khan in the afternoon, followed by a meet and greet with top 25 dealers and top 25 consumers. Contractors and dealers were chosen basis those who got maximum consumers to register for the contest. At the event, audiences were entertained with stand-up comedy, dance performances and an interactive chat show with Soha Ali Khan. The winners were announced by Asian Paints internal design team.

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s fourth-largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 168.7 billion. Asian Paints operates in 16 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 65 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids’ World.