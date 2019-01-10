ValueFirst Digital Media Pvt. Ltd.
ValueFirst Digital Media Pvt. Ltd., a B2B enterprise communication platform & services company has launched its Annual Digital Marketing Research Report 2019 titled ‘Digital Dexterity’.
For this 9th annual state of online marketing in India industry study, the country’s leading industry association DMAasia (Association of Data Driven Marketing and Advertising) & Octane Research collaborated resulting in an active participation of 350+ leading brands from a host of sectors like BFSI, eCommerce, Retail & Distribution, Telecommunication, IT, Services, etc.
Vish Bajaj, CEO, ValueFirst, commented on this industry research initiative “Consumer attention continues to be fragmented over a myriad of digital channels and this is proving to be a challenge and an opportunity for India marketers. New technology is helping marketing step up its game and be dextrous to meet the demands of the 24×7 online consumer be it chatbots or cross marketing automation with necessary personalisation at scale. This report has rich marketing insights from successful marketers in a single easy reference format. I sincerely hope marketers can leverage this one of a kind India specific report to convert opportunities into digital dividends in 2019.”
Founded in 2003, ValueFirst is a B2B company connecting businesses with consumers over digital communication platforms. It has a large diversified customer base across BFSI, eCommerce, Retail and Consumer verticals along with strong relationships with telecom operators across geographies. Octane Marketing Pvt. Ltd. was acquired by ValueFirst Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. in April, 2017 and is since a subsidiary thereof.
