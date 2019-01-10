ValueFirst Digital Media Pvt. Ltd., a B2B enterprise communication platform & services company has launched its Annual Digital Marketing Research Report 2019 titled ‘Digital Dexterity’.

For this 9th annual state of online marketing in India industry study, the country’s leading industry association DMAasia (Association of Data Driven Marketing and Advertising) & Octane Research collaborated resulting in an active participation of 350+ leading brands from a host of sectors like BFSI, eCommerce, Retail & Distribution, Telecommunication, IT, Services, etc.



The report covers themes like overview of digital marketing investment, channel wise ROI analysis and outlook towards next gen marketing technologies like Bots, Cross Channel, Big Data, etc. along with foreseeable challenges of a modern day marketer. This one of a kind collaboration within the Indian Marketing Ecosystem is a sincere effort in providing marketers with latest digital marketing trends, deep insights and valuable baseline data for their annual planning in online marketing.



Some of the key highlights are:

AI Chatbots and Cross Channel marketing are voted as the Top 2 most promising marketing technologies for the India marketer in 2019;

Email Marketing continues to be an effective channel for driving maximum ROI amongst all marketing channels on digital;

‘Proving ROI on Digital Marketing activities’ remains the top challenge for India marketers for 2019; The biggest hurdle in attribution as shared by marketers over the last 2 years is ‘technology limitations’;

Content Marketing is the no. 1 investment area for India marketers in 2019; local language initiatives are in the top 3 areas of investment.

Vish Bajaj, CEO, ValueFirst, commented on this industry research initiative “Consumer attention continues to be fragmented over a myriad of digital channels and this is proving to be a challenge and an opportunity for India marketers. New technology is helping marketing step up its game and be dextrous to meet the demands of the 24×7 online consumer be it chatbots or cross marketing automation with necessary personalisation at scale. This report has rich marketing insights from successful marketers in a single easy reference format. I sincerely hope marketers can leverage this one of a kind India specific report to convert opportunities into digital dividends in 2019.”



According to Vatsal Asher, Founder & CEO of DMAasia, “Digital Dexterity 2019 is a go-to guide for skilfully navigating the digital space and staying abreast with what goes on in the contemporary marketer’s mind. This report succinctly depicts what worked and what didn’t for India marketers in 2018 and what they predict for 2019, so that it can be a setting ground for strategy and planning in the New Year.”



Octane Research has established itself as the definitive research authority in India on how marketers and consumers are engaging through digital channels like Social Media, Email, Voice, SMS, Search, Mobile, Web, Cross Channel and Bots. Click here to access the exhaustive work undertaken by them over the years.

