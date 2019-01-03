Leading 580 auto component manufacturers from 13 countries have confirmed. Organisers expect another record-breaking opening in 2019 and high engagement with buyers and sellers from across the world.

As ACMA Automechanika New Delhi edges closer to its opening with only two months to go, the country’s leading trade fair for the automotive aftermarket is fast moving towards being completely sold-out. Confirmations from leading aftermarket manufacturers include Mansons International Pvt Ltd, Minda Distribution and Services Ltd, Ample Auto Tech Pvt Ltd, Elofic Industries Ltd, Him Teknoforge Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Silver Muller Rubber Ltd, Liqui Moly Gmbh among others, shows the 2019 edition will break all records of 2017.



Giving a background of the event, Mr. Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA said, “ACMA Automechanika New Delhi is one of the key aftermarket shows in India. We are excited with the response we have received from the participants so far and are looking forward to a power packed event this year. The aftermarket in India grew by 9.8 percent to Rs 61,601 crore (USD 9.2 billion) in 2017-18 from Rs.56, 096 (USD 8.4 billion) in 2016-17. We are hoping for a highly engaging event with buyers and sellers from across the world.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd: “The automotive market is witnessing rapid technological transformation. In tune, regulatory changes in India are also redefining the domestic aftermarket. As organisers, we strive to bring these transformative technologies to the show floor and are looking forward to yet another record-breaking opening in 2019.”



The 2019 edition, will be spread across 11 halls, 19,500 sqm showcasing an array of automotive Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Accessories & Customizing, Repair & Maintenance, Management & Digital Solutions and Car Wash, Care & Reconditioning of trusted aftermarket brands from over 580 exhibitors from 13 countries. Bringing in the right mix of international expertise, the fourth edition will host contingents from Belgium, China, Dubai, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Taiwan, the UAE, the U.K. and the USA who will represent the show’s stronger attention on digital automotive innovations and advancements.



That apart, leading trade bodies including All India Automobile Workshops Association, Federation of All India Auto Parts Dealers’ Associations in India, ASA – Federal Association of the Manufacturers and Importers of Automobile Service Equipment (Germany) ZDK – German Federation for Motor Trades and Repairs (Germany) have extended their support to ACMA Automechanika New Delhi. The event will also witness seminars and convergence of association members on all show days. In addition, the organisers are planning an industry conference, which aims to cover themes underpinned on Indian automotive market developments.

The trade fair is scheduled to take place from 14-17, March 2019 in Halls 7A-E, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 12A of Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Recognised as one of the most influential events for the aftermarket business globally, ACMA Automechanika New Delhi is one of 17 Automechanika fairs held across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. For further information about these fairs, please visit www.automechanika.com

